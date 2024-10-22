Sc Registrar Sends Three Names To Parliamentary Committee For Chief Justice Slot

ISLAMABAD – The registrar of Supreme Court has sent three names to the parliamentary committee to select next chief justice of Pakistan (CJP).

The list includes names of three senior judges – Justice Mansoor Ali Shah Justice Munib Akhtar and Justice Yahya Afridi.

Incumbent CJP Qazi Faez Isa, who took oath as 29th chief justice of Pakistan on September 17, 2023, is set to retired on October 25, 2024.

The 12-member parliamentary committee includes Khawaja Asif, Ahsan Iqbal, Azam Nazeer Tarar, and Shaista Pervaiz Malik from the Pakistan Muslim League (N).

Pakistan People’s Party has nominated Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Naveed Qamar, Senator Farooq H. Naek, and Rania Ansar to the committee. Sunni Ittehad Council is represented by Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, Sahibzada Hamid Raza, and Senator Ali Zafar, while Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) has Senator Kamran Murtaza in the committee.

A crucial meeting of the special parliamentary committee has been scheduled for today at 4 PM in the Parliament House, where members will discuss and decide on the appointment of the new Chief Justice of Pakistan. The outcome of this meeting is expected to shape the judiciary’s future in the country.