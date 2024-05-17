Search

Thunderstorms and rain expected in Punjab until May 18, says PDMA

05:01 PM | 17 May, 2024
The Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued alerts for a heatwave, rains, and storms in Punjab for the current month.

According to the PDMA spokesperson, dusty winds and thunderstorms with rain are expected in most districts of the province until May 18. Specifically, rain accompanied by strong winds is forecasted for Rawalpindi, Murree, Galiyat, Attock, Chakwal, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Jhelum, and Gujranwala. Additionally, there are possibilities of storms and rains in Lahore, Kasur, Sialkot, Narowal, Okara, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Khushab, Sargodha, and Mianwali.

The PDMA has also indicated that temperatures could rise by an average of 8 degrees this month, with a heatwave likely to affect Punjab from May 21 to May 27. During this period, the weather is expected to be dry, with temperatures remaining up to 6 degrees above normal.

Authorities have issued alerts to district administrations in line with the directives of the Chief Minister of Punjab. The public is advised to take precautions due to the increased intensity of heat and sun exposure. Those working outdoors should take measures to avoid heatstroke. Additionally, alerts have been issued to the health department, irrigation department, construction and communications, local government, and livestock department.

