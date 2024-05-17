Former student attempts to shoot himself after teacher rejects his marriage proposal in Jhelum

JHELUM – A former college student attempted to shoot himself after a teacher of the same college rejected his marriage proposal in Jhelum.

The incident took place at a private college located on Civil Lines Road and video of the incident went viral on social media immediately after the incident.

The former student, who appears to be a teenager, wanted to marry the teacher, but she rejected his proposal. Enraged at the refusal, he took a handgun to the college where he held the entire class hostage.

The college administration immediately informed the police about the incident. The video shows two policemen trying to calm down the boy and asking him to put the gun down.

After engaging him in conversation, the policemen managed to snatch the gun from him and arrested him. The suspect was shifted to a police station for interrogation.