Search

PakistanWorld

Pakistan issues advisory for students as violent protests resume in Bangladesh

Web Desk
10:29 PM | 4 Aug, 2024
Bangladesh violence
Source: File photo

Pakistan's high commission in Dhaka has advised Pakistani students to stay indoors and avoid the renewed anti-government protests in Bangladesh, which resulted in dozens of deaths and hundreds of injuries on Sunday.

At least 55 people were killed and hundreds injured as police used tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse tens of thousands of protesters demanding Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's resignation. The government declared an indefinite nationwide curfew starting at 6 pm on Sunday, marking the first time such a measure has been implemented during the current protests, which began last month. Additionally, a three-day general holiday was announced, starting from Monday.

The Pakistani high commission in Dhaka reported that it was closely monitoring the evolving situation and maintaining constant communication with Pakistani citizens, particularly students.

"As soon as the situation started to deteriorate, the students were asked to reach the High Commission immediately," the commission stated. "Those who could not reach have been contacted by telephone and advised to remain in their rooms and avoid the current situation."

According to the high commission, one-third of the 144 Pakistani students studying in Bangladesh have already returned to Pakistan, with a few more planning to leave in the coming days. Some of the remaining students have taken refuge at the high commission.

"The High Commission is in constant touch with the students and will continue to take all possible measures to ensure their safety," the statement continued. "High Commission officials are also in contact with Bangladeshi authorities."

The unrest, which led to the government shutting down Internet services, presents the most significant challenge to Hasina's leadership since January. At that time, deadly protests erupted after she secured a fourth consecutive term in elections boycotted by the main opposition party, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party.

Critics of Hasina and human rights groups have accused her government of using excessive force against protesters, a charge she and her ministers deny. Last month, at least 150 people were killed and thousands injured in violence sparked by student groups protesting against quotas for government jobs. The protests temporarily subsided after the Supreme Court abolished most quotas, but students returned to the streets last week in sporadic protests, demanding justice for the families of those killed.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

10:29 PM | 4 Aug, 2024

Pakistan issues advisory for students as violent protests resume in ...

09:58 PM | 4 Aug, 2024

Imran Khan rules out any out-of-court settlement with govt or army

09:32 PM | 4 Aug, 2024

Mohsin Naqvi offers training to Iraqi police

08:59 PM | 4 Aug, 2024

PIA initiates action against 'General Bajwa's brother'

08:25 PM | 4 Aug, 2024

'Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar' programme: Punjab govt offers interest-free ...

07:52 PM | 4 Aug, 2024

43 killed, hundreds injured in Bangladesh as Hasina rejects calls for ...

Most viewed

04:16 PM | 2 Aug, 2024

Private hospital owner shot dead in broad daylight outside Lahore ...

09:57 PM | 2 Aug, 2024

Pakistan, Turkmenistan agree to expedite work on TAPI pipeline project

10:42 AM | 3 Aug, 2024

Check Updated list of illegal housing societies in Lahore by LDA

01:42 PM | 2 Aug, 2024

Pakistan Parliament passes resolution to condemn assassination of ...

06:28 PM | 2 Aug, 2024

Online taxi driver allegedly assaults female passenger in Lahore

08:29 PM | 2 Aug, 2024

Two policemen killed in militant attack on judges' convoy in Tank

Advertisement

Latest

10:29 PM | 4 Aug, 2024

Pakistan issues advisory for students as violent protests resume in Bangladesh

Gold & Silver

04:17 PM | 3 Aug, 2024

Gold prices see slight dip in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Today Currency Rates in Pakistan - Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 4 August 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on August 4, 2024 in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

On Sunday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.3 for buying and 280.55 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.6 and selling rate is 303.65.

British Pound rate moved down to 356.8 for buying, and 356.35 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.8 and Saudi Riyal moved to 73.95.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.3 280.55
Euro EUR 301.6 303.65
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356.80 356.35
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.80 76.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.95 74.6
Australian Dollar AUD 184.8 186
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.05 749.05
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206
China Yuan CNY 38.4 38.8
Danish Krone DKK 40.15 40.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.65 36
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.43
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908 917
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.85 59.65
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.15 171.15
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.04 26.34
Omani Riyal OMR 722.87 730.89
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.39 77.09
Singapore Dollar SGD 202.4 204.4
Swedish Korona SEK 26.6 26.9
Swiss Franc CHF 309.05 311.55
Thai Bhat THB 7.5 7.65

 
 

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: