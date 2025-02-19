Consultations underway to regulate digital currency in Pakistan, says PM Shehbaz

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced that consultations are underway regarding the regulation of digital currencies in Pakistan. Addressing a meeting of the Economic Advisory Council, the Prime Minister emphasized that the government is committed to improving the country’s economic stability and creating an environment conducive to business growth.

During the meeting, Council members expressed their full confidence in the government’s policies and provided suggestions for future improvements, which were welcomed by the Prime Minister. Shehbaz Sharif pointed out that economic stability is not the result of a single individual’s efforts but the collective work of the entire team. He reiterated the government’s determination to achieve sustainable economic development and harness the potential for boosting trade within the region.

He highlighted the government’s focus on enhancing the local industry’s capacity to make Pakistan’s exports more competitive in international markets. Strengthening the industry, agriculture, IT sector, job creation, and increasing exports remain key priorities for the government. In this regard, the government is also working on establishing green data centers in the country.

The Prime Minister further emphasized efforts to improve telecommunication services and extend internet access to remote areas. These measures aim to boost IT exports and increase the number of freelancers. Regarding digital currency, Shehbaz Sharif confirmed that discussions on regulating this emerging sector are ongoing.

“Today’s constructive discussions must be transformed into actionable plans,” he said during the meeting.

The participants of the meeting acknowledged that Pakistan’s economy is on a stable and positive trajectory. Price stability is leading to increased production, and the government’s economic team has successfully refuted various predictions and analyses. For the first time, global economic institutions, the business community, and investors have united in recognizing the government’s action plan.

The participants also praised the government’s commitment to institutional reforms and regular consultations with the business community and stakeholders. They recognized the improvements in the tax system, simplified regulations, and investor-friendly policies as essential factors contributing to growth in the country’s major sectors.

They noted that, for the first time, the business community has easy and regular access to the government’s economic team. This has played a crucial role in revitalizing the country’s industrial sector, as evidenced by significant growth in exports over the past month. The reduction of smuggling has also contributed to this positive trend.

The meeting was attended by prominent figures, including Jahangir Khan Tareen, Saqib Shirazi, Shehzad Saleem, Musaddiq Zulqarnain, Dr. Ijaz Nabi, Asif Peer, Zaid Bashir, and Salman Ahmed, along with federal ministers such as Ahsan Iqbal, Rana Tanveer Hussain, Jam Kamal Khan, Ahad Khan Cheema, Mohammad Aurangzeb, Minister of State Ali Parvez Malik, Prime Minister’s Coordinator Rana Ihsan Afzal, and other senior officials.