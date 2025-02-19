Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Consultations underway to regulate digital currency in Pakistan, says PM Shehbaz

Consultations Underway To Regulate Digital Currency In Pakistan Says Pm Shehbaz

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced that consultations are underway regarding the regulation of digital currencies in Pakistan. Addressing a meeting of the Economic Advisory Council, the Prime Minister emphasized that the government is committed to improving the country’s economic stability and creating an environment conducive to business growth.

During the meeting, Council members expressed their full confidence in the government’s policies and provided suggestions for future improvements, which were welcomed by the Prime Minister. Shehbaz Sharif pointed out that economic stability is not the result of a single individual’s efforts but the collective work of the entire team. He reiterated the government’s determination to achieve sustainable economic development and harness the potential for boosting trade within the region.

He highlighted the government’s focus on enhancing the local industry’s capacity to make Pakistan’s exports more competitive in international markets. Strengthening the industry, agriculture, IT sector, job creation, and increasing exports remain key priorities for the government. In this regard, the government is also working on establishing green data centers in the country.

The Prime Minister further emphasized efforts to improve telecommunication services and extend internet access to remote areas. These measures aim to boost IT exports and increase the number of freelancers. Regarding digital currency, Shehbaz Sharif confirmed that discussions on regulating this emerging sector are ongoing.

“Today’s constructive discussions must be transformed into actionable plans,” he said during the meeting.

The participants of the meeting acknowledged that Pakistan’s economy is on a stable and positive trajectory. Price stability is leading to increased production, and the government’s economic team has successfully refuted various predictions and analyses. For the first time, global economic institutions, the business community, and investors have united in recognizing the government’s action plan.

The participants also praised the government’s commitment to institutional reforms and regular consultations with the business community and stakeholders. They recognized the improvements in the tax system, simplified regulations, and investor-friendly policies as essential factors contributing to growth in the country’s major sectors.

They noted that, for the first time, the business community has easy and regular access to the government’s economic team. This has played a crucial role in revitalizing the country’s industrial sector, as evidenced by significant growth in exports over the past month. The reduction of smuggling has also contributed to this positive trend.

The meeting was attended by prominent figures, including Jahangir Khan Tareen, Saqib Shirazi, Shehzad Saleem, Musaddiq Zulqarnain, Dr. Ijaz Nabi, Asif Peer, Zaid Bashir, and Salman Ahmed, along with federal ministers such as Ahsan Iqbal, Rana Tanveer Hussain, Jam Kamal Khan, Ahad Khan Cheema, Mohammad Aurangzeb, Minister of State Ali Parvez Malik, Prime Minister’s Coordinator Rana Ihsan Afzal, and other senior officials.

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – US Dollar, Euro, SAR, AED to Rupee – 19 Feb Wednesday
Currency Buying Selling
US Dollar 279.75 281.45
Euro 291.25 294
UK Pound Sterling 351 354.5
U.A.E Dirham 75.95 76.6
Saudi Riyal 74.25 74.8
Australian Dollar 177.75 180
Bahrain Dinar 736.4 744.4
Canadian Dollar 196.85 199.25
China Yuan 37.59 37.99
Danish Krone 38.48 38.88
Hong Kong Dollar 35.47 35.82
Indian Rupee 3.11 3.2
Japanese Yen 1.84 1.9
Kuwaiti Dinar 897 906.5
Malaysian Ringgit 62.18 62.78
New Zealand $ 155.42 157.42
Norwegian Krone 24.49 24.79
Omani Riyal 720.75 729.25
Qatari Riyal 75.93 76.63
Singapore Dollar 208 210
Swedish Korona 25.35 25.65
Swiss Franc 308.12 310.87
Thai Baht 8.14 8.29
   

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2025. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search