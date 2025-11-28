Punjab Boards extend SSC 1st Annual 2026 Deadlines with Updated Single, Double, and Triple Fees

ISLAMABAD – Punjab Boards Committee of Chairmen (PBCC) extended admission schedule for SSC First Annual Examinations 2026.

The official notification, issued on November 26, 2025, brings much-needed breathing room for students scrambling to submit their forms.

Under revised schedule, students can now submit forms with the single fee until December 10, instead of the original November 27 deadline.

The double fee deadline has been pushed to December 23, replacing the previous cutoff of December 11. For those submitting with the triple fee, the final date is now January 6, 2026, instead of December 24.

PBCC confirmed that SSC Part II (1st Annual) Examination 2026 will kick off on March 3, 2026. Authorities have circulated the notification to all boards, controllers of examinations, and relevant officials to ensure smooth implementation.

This extension is being hailed as a lifeline for students, giving them extra time to complete the crucial admission process without the stress of rushing against the clock.