Has TikToker Mehak Malik purchased PSL franchise?

LAHORE – Over the past few days, a claim has been circulating widely on Pakistani social media that a well-known transgender dancer and TikTok personality, Mahak Malik, has purchased the new Faisalabad franchise of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), allegedly becoming the league’s first transgender team owner.

A large number of users have been sharing this claim, with many presenting it as a major social breakthrough.

Online posts allege that Mahak Malik has acquired ownership rights of the new Faisalabad-based PSL team. Social media users claim she wants to bring her “fame and popularity among youth” to the franchise, and that the PSL management has welcomed this development.

Some posts further claim that her ownership would be a “major example of gender inclusion in Pakistan’s sports sector.”

However, according to fact-checking, there is so far no official confirmation of any of these claims. The Pakistan Super League (PSL) has not issued any official statement regarding Mahak Malik purchasing a franchise. Likewise, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has neither confirmed nor denied such reports.

Available evidence suggests these claims are based solely on social media rumors, with no credible or reliable sources to support them.

What is the actual official development?

The PCB recently announced that two new teams will be added to PSL 11, increasing the total number of teams from six to eight for the 2026 season. According to the PCB, the auction for the new franchises is scheduled for January 6, 2026. The addition of two teams marks a major expansion of the league.

Successful bidders will be required to select a team name and city from a shortlist of six cities: Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, Hyderabad, Sialkot, Muzaffarabad, and Gilgit. Since the auction has yet to take place, no new team has been finalized so far.