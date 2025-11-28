FAFEN report flags low turnout, campaign violations in Nov 23 by-elections

ISLAMABAD – FAFEN (Free and Fair Election Network) has released its report on the by-elections held on November 23.

According to the FAFEN report, the by-elections were generally well managed, and observers found the polling process at polling booths to be organized and peaceful.

However, the report highlighted persistent violations of election campaign restrictions, gaps in result transparency, and an alarmingly low voter turnout.

FAFEN stated that weak enforcement of campaign rules remained a recurring issue.

As per the report, at least 465 political party camps were observed near 238 monitored polling stations, while voters were provided transportation facilities at 184 polling stations.

FAFEN noted that all four required seals on ballot boxes were intact at 98 percent of observed booths, while secrecy screens were properly installed at 96 percent of observed booths.

Observers found polling to be orderly and peaceful, with Assistant Presiding Officers following the correct procedure for issuing ballot papers.

The report also mentioned that Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) secured a major victory in the by-elections, winning all six National Assembly seats and six out of seven Punjab Assembly seats.

FAFEN pointed out that at 29 percent of observed booths, Presiding Officers had pre-signed ballot papers, while at 28 percent of booths, ballot papers were pre-stamped. Although not illegal, these practices could increase the risk of ballot misuse.

According to the report, at six observed polling stations, Presiding Officers did not provide Form-45 to polling agents. Form-45 was not displayed outside 19 percent of polling stations, while Form-46 was not given to polling agents at another 19 percent of stations. At 43 percent of observed polling stations, Presiding Officers did not obtain polling agents’ signatures on official forms.

FAFEN reported that overall voter turnout remained low at around 23 percent for both men and women. Only one constituency recorded a turnout exceeding 50 percent.

The report further stated that 97 percent of polling agents expressed satisfaction with the polling process, and all 137 polling agents interviewed after vote counting were satisfied with the counting process.