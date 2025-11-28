No More Fake Files in Housing Societies as Punjab orders Biometric, E-Registry Verification

LAHORE – For years, fake files, illegal transfers, and sham bookings cast a shadow over housing societies, leaving many homeowners worried and confused. But now, Punjab government has stepped in with strict enforcement of Housing Societies Management System (HSMS).

Amid strict action in history of Punjab’s real estate sector, Punjab government officially ordered immediate and full enforcement of Housing Societies Management System (HSMS) across the region. According to high-level sources, all private housing societies and relevant government bodies have been instructed to comply without delay, without excuses, and without exceptions.

Under new orders, no file transfer of any kind will be allowed without NADRA biometric verification and e-registry. The long-running business of illegal transfers, fake files, forged documents, and double booking is now under the government’s radar as authorities signal a “zero-tolerance” policy.

Officials have taken serious notice of dozens of private housing societies that failed to implement HSMS despite repeated reminders. In response, DG Housing and all regulatory authorities have been put on high alert and instructed to conduct round-the-clock monitoring to stop fraudulent transactions.

The government made the digital land transfer registry mandatory for all societies. Any violation will trigger strict legal action, including suspension of society registration, heavy fines, and possible criminal proceedings. Another groundbreaking decision includes granting parcel certificates the status of official title documents, which experts say will be a game-changer in reducing ownership disputes and court cases.

To eliminate revenue corruption and loopholes, the government has also mandated the complete digital recording of land records. All regulatory authorities across Punjab have been given a strict 7-day deadline to submit their compliance reports, failure to do so will result in severe administrative consequences.