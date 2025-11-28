Woman gives birth to quadruplets in Swabi

Latest

By Web Desk
6:31 pm | Nov 28, 2025
SWABI – At Bacha Khan Medical Complex, a couple has given birth to four children simultaneously.

According to the hospital spokesperson, the parents are from Salim Khan area in Swabi. The mother and all the babies are healthy, including two sons and two daughters. The babies were delivered naturally, without surgery.

Dr. Inayatullah, in charge of the Neonatal Care Unit, stated that all four babies were under intensive care for 21 days and are now one month old.

The father, Maqsood Ali, expressed immense happiness over the simultaneous birth of four children and thanked the BKMC administration and doctors for their special care.

