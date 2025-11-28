Met Office forecasts severe cold in various cities of Pakistan

LAHORE – The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecasted cold and dry weather for most parts of the country in the coming days, with northern and mountainous areas expected to experience severe cold during the morning and evening hours.

Temperatures in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, and northern Balochistan are expected to drop further, with several regions experiencing notably cold nights, PMD said.

The department also mentioned that these areas are likely to see a significant temperature dip in the coming days.

In Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, particularly in Islamabad and surrounding areas, there is a high chance of fog or smog in the morning and evening, which may intensify in the coming days.

Areas like Peshawar, Swabi, Mardan, and Dera Ismail Khan are expected to experience light to moderate fog early in the mornings.

Meanwhile, southern Punjab, Sindh, and central Balochistan are expected to remain dry, although a slight increase in chill during the mornings and evenings is anticipated.

Smog Situation in Lahore

In Lahore, the air quality continues to be a significant concern, with pollution levels remaining at dangerous levels.

The city has once again ranked as one of the most polluted cities in the world, holding the third position globally in air quality rankings. The city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) has been recorded at 212, which is considered hazardous to human health.

Authorities have urged residents, especially vulnerable groups such as children and the elderly, to take precautions and limit outdoor activities during high pollution periods.