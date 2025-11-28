Pakistan calls for collective efforts to curb terrorism after Washington shooting incident

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan on Friday strongly condemned the shooting incident in Washington DC, reportedly involving an Afghan National.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Tahir Hussain Andrabi said, “Our thoughts and prayers are with the departed soldier, and wish the injured a swift and complete recovery. We also extend heartfelt sympathies to the families affected as well as to the Government and people of the United States”.

He added that this targeted attack was undoubtedly an act of terrorism and a heinous assault on United States soil.

For the past two decades, Pakistan has endured countless similar terrorist incidents, with clear linkages to Afghanistan, he recalled.

“This incident signifies the challenges posed by transnational terrorism and underscores the need for enhanced global cooperation to confront this menace,” Andrabi said.

The incident heralds a troubling resurgence of terrorism on a global scale. The international community must take note and reinvigorate collective efforts in counter-terrorism.

Pakistan remains committed to working with the United States and the wider international community to address the shared challenge of terrorism, the FO spokesperson said.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan expressed its deepest condolences and strong solidarity with the Government and people of the People’s Republic of China, as well as with the Government and people of Tajikistan, over the loss of precious lives of Chinese nationals in a heinous terrorist attack in Tajikistan near its border with Afghanistan.

Pakistan unequivocally condemned this cowardly attack on Chinese nationals. The use of armed drones in the incident underlines the gravity of threat emanating from Afghanistan and the brazenness of those behind it.