Supreme Court announces winter holidays schedule

ISLAMABAD – The winter holidays of the Supreme Court will begin from December 18 and continue till December 31, said a notification issued on Friday.

“Under Rule 5 of Order II, Supreme Court Rules, 1980, the Hon’ble Chief Justice of Pakistan has been pleased to fix Thursday, 18th [of] December, 2025 as the date from which the winter holidays of the court shall commence,” it said.

“The court shall re-open on Thursday, 1st [of] January 2026.”

The notification clarified that the Supreme Court offices would remain open during the holiday period, except on public holidays.

Important cases will be scheduled for hearing before available benches with the approval of a committee.

Earlier this month, the Federal Constitutional Court announced its winter vacations schedule. The court will continue hearing urgent and fixed matters during the break.

A formal notification issued by the court stated that the Constitutional Court will observe winter break from December 22, 2025, to January 4, 2026. The court will reopen on January 5, 2026.

Despite the holidays, the offices of the Federal Constitutional Court will remain open. The notification confirmed that the court will continue to hear urgent and other fixed cases during the vacation period to ensure continuity of essential judicial processes.