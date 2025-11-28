Are Honda CD-70 CG-125 other Petrol Bikes about to be banned in Pakistan next year?

LAHORE – Punjab government announced ban on production of petrol bikes and rickshaws. The decision was made during special Cabinet Committee meeting on Smog Control, chaired by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

The government planned phase-out of petrol motorcycles will be gradual but irreversible, signaling a major shift toward electric mobility in the province, and it raised concerns about people looking to buy Honda CD-70 CG-125 and other Petrol Bikes.

The move sparked a furious reaction from traders, who warn that the ban could hit a multi-billion-rupee industry employing hundreds of thousands of people. Traders on MacLeod Road called the decision “unpopular and heavy-handed”, stressing that consumers should have the freedom to choose between petrol and electric bikes, rather than being forced by government policy.

In sweeping modernization plan, the meeting declared that all government institutions in Punjab will now purchase only electric or hybrid vehicles, including electric motorcycles. Meanwhile, washing vehicles at home with water has been completely banned, and a statewide initiative to install modern, colored dustbins is underway to match the standards of developed nations.

Authorities have pledged strict punishment for burning plastic and other toxic, smoke-emitting materials, warning citizens that no leniency will be shown for harming public health or the environment. Furthermore, permanent emission testing workshops under a public-private partnership will monitor vehicles exceeding pollution standards.

The auto‑bike powerhouse that fuels Pakistan’s economy, bikes like Honda 70 and countless other petrol‑driven two‑wheelers may be on the brink of a dramatic shake‑up. In 2025 bicycle and Rickshaw sales skyrocket. In July‑August alone, Pakistan sold 272,601 motorbikes and three‑wheelers.

70cc petrol bikes remain backbone of everyday transport, but with the recent proposal to ban production of petrol motorcycles and rickshaws in Punjab, the booming industry could collapse, resulting in massive job losses, disruption for thousands who rely on these bikes for work and transport, and a blow to Pakistan’s affordable transport infrastructure.