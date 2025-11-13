Honda CG 125 Gold Edition New Installment Plans in Pakistan 2025

KARACHI – Honda CG 125 Gold 2025 continues to rake in top sales, offering new design updates, enhanced performance, and for buyers’ convenience, easy installment options through Meezan Bank.

Honda 125’s Gold edition continues that legacy, featuring 4-stroke 125cc OHV air-cooled engine, 5-speed transmission, and both self-start and kick-start options. The new graphics and aesthetic improvements for all its variants, with CG 125 Gold drawing particular attention for its sleek look and refined build quality.

Honda 125 Price in Pakistan 2025

As of September 2025, Honda CG 125 Gold is priced at Rs292,900 across Pakistan.

Honda 125 Installment Plans