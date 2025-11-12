Top-Selling Cars in Pakistan: A Look at Best-Selling Units in October 2025

KARACHI – Pakistan’s four-wheeler market witnessed strong growth, with a surge reported in passenger cars and commercial vehicles due to higher demand and production.

Toyota performed well with Corolla, Yaris, and Cross models, selling 3,742 units in October. Honda follows with 2,247 units of Civic and City models, while Suzuki sold over 7ooo units of Alto and other hatchbacks.

Hyundai Elantra managed to sale 325 units, Hyundai Sonata (45 units). BAIC D20 Sazgar managed 500 units in production and 48 units sold, indicating early-stage market traction. The small car segment is dominated by Suzuki Alto, which continues to be a popular choice among urban buyers, with 4,931 units sold. The Suzuki Cultus also held steady with 517 units, while the Suzuki Every recorded 516 units sold.

Top Selling Cars in Pakistan 2025

Category Vehicle Oct 25 Production / Sales Cars (1300cc and Above) Honda Cars (Civic & City) 2,247 Suzuki Swift 1,170 Toyota (Corolla, Yaris & Corolla Cross) 3,742 Hyundai Elantra 325 Hyundai Sonata 45 Cars (1000cc and Below) Suzuki Cultus (1000cc) 517 Suzuki Alto (Below 1000cc) 4,931 Suzuki Every (Below 1000cc) 516 Vans & Jeeps TOYOTA (Fortuner & IMVs) 787 HYUNDAI TUCSON 297 HONDA BR-V & HR-V 360 HAVAL 1,379 SUZUKI RAVI 269 HYUNDAI PORTER 348

Haval leads the pack with 1,379 units sold, followed by Toyota Fortuner & IMVs at 787 units. Other notable performers include Honda BR-V & HR-V (360 units), Hyundai Tucson (297 units), Suzuki Ravi (269 units), and Hyundai Porter (348 units).

The market shows that while budget-friendly cars dominate urban sales, premium and SUV segments are witnessing healthy growth, reflecting changing consumer preferences and the rising appeal of modern SUVs and family-oriented vehicles.