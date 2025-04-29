Pakistan’s Best-Selling Vehicles in Pakistan so far in FY25

By News Desk
2:47 pm | Apr 29, 2025
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s auto sector is showing signs of recovery as net auto loans return to previous highs after 41 months. Despite this, vehicle sales remain at half of past peak levels.

In 9MFY25, around one lac units were sold, which is said to be 50pc increase from last year amid improving consumer sentiment and a drop in the policy rate from 22% to 12%. Suzuki, Indus Motors, Honda, Hyundai, and Sazgar led the rebound, signaling a gradual market revival.

Suzuki Alto topped the list with one-third sales of total number, Toyota Corolla. Yaris secured second spot with 15,980 units, while Honda Civic, City placed third with 11,460 units sold. Haval SUV made an impressive climb to fourth with 7,992 units, reflecting the growing popularity of premium crossovers.

Rank Models Units Sold
1 Suzuki Alto 31,284
2 Toyota Corolla/Yaris 15,980
3 Honda Civic/City 11,460
4 Sazgar Haval 7,992
5 Suzuki Swift 5,891
6 Toyota Fortuner/IMVs 5,638
7 Suzuki Ravi 3,984
8 Suzuki Bolan 3,168
9 Hyundai Porter (LCV) 2,020
10 Suzuki Cultus 1,984
11 Suzuki Every 1,930
12 Suzuki Wagon R 1,705
13 Honda BR-V 1,316
14 Hyundai Elantra 1,177
15 Hyundai Santa FE 1,089
16 Hyundai Sonata 686
17 JAC (LCV) 836
18 D-Max (LCV) 36

 

Auto markets believe upward trend reflects combination of recovering consumer confidence, stabilization in macroeconomic environment, and the easing of monetary policy.

State Bank’s policy rate cut—from 22% to 12%—has made car financing more accessible, fueling renewed interest in vehicle purchases. As demand continues to build, automakers are hopeful the sector’s revival will gain further traction in the remaining months of FY25.

