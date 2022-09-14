LHC admits for hearing Maryam Nawaz’s passport plea, issues notice to NAB

LAHORE – The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday issued notices to the federal government and National Accountability Bureau (NAB) after it declared PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz’s petition for seeking her passport admissible.

A full bench of the high court headed by Justice Amir Bhatti heard the petition filed by Maryam Nawaz through her counsel Amjad Pervaiz.

The PML-N leader’s lawyer told the court that NAB launched inquiry against his client in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case in 2018. Later, Maryam Nawaz got bail against surety bonds worth Rs70 million and also submitted her passport to the court.

He said that that the anti-graft buster has failed to submit a reference against the PML-N vice president in last four years.

Pleading the court to return her passport, Amjad Pervaiz also asked the court to withdraw the condition of surrendering the passport for his client.

The court has issued notices to the federal government and NAB, directing them to submit their replies by September 27.

Last week, a two-member bench was disbanded after Justice Anwarul Haq rescued himself from hearing the Maryam’s petition.

The bench had returned the case to the LHC chief justice, asking him to form another bench for hearing the case.

Maryam Nawaz surrendered her passport in October 2019 in complying with an order issued by the high court in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

Back in April this year, two judges of the high court had rescued themselves from hearing the identical petition filed by Maryam Nawaz.