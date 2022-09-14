Imran Khan appears before JIT to record statement in terror case

ISLAMABAD - PTI chairman Imran Khan on Wednesday appeared before a joint investigation team (JIT) to record his statement in a case filed over his fiery comments against a female additional session judge and senior officers of Islamabad police.

The former prime minister reached SSP office amid tight security days after he was directed by the Islamabad High Court to join the investigations in the case.

The PTI chief had also submitted his written response to JIT but he was asked to appear in person to record his statement.

On September 6, a bench comprising IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Suman Riffat was hearing a petition filed by PTI, seeking quashing of the case, currently under trial in an anti-terrorism court.

When Justice Minallah asked whether a challan has been submitted by police in the case, Advocate General Islamabad replied that the PTI chief was reluctant to join the investigations.

He said that police investigators were not being given access to Imran Khan. At which, the chief justice remarked: “A policeman represents the state”.

“How we can make others to follow the laws if we will not obey them by ourselves,” the judge commented and directed the investigators to conduct a transparent probe in the case. The IHC judge also directed the investigator to review the Imran Khan’s speech to decide whether a case should be made against him or not.

The chief justice also barred the police from submitting a challan in the terrorism court and adjourned the case till September 15.