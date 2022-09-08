LHC judge recuses himself from hearing Maryam Nawaz’s passport petition

LAHORE – A Lahore High Court (LHC) judge Thursday recused himself from hearing a petition filed by PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz seeking her passport back.

A two-member bench headed by Justice Baqar Najafi was hearing the case when Justice Anwarul Haq rescued himself from hearing it.

The bench has returned the case to the LHC chief justice, asking him to form another bench for hearing the case.

A day earlier, Maryam Nawaz filed a petition to get back the passport she had submitted at the time of her bail in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

The PML-N leader argued that her passport has been in judicial custody for the past four years, adding that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has failed to submit a challan in the case.

No one can be deprived of a fundamental right for such long time, she said.

Maryam Nawaz surrendered her passport in October 2019 in complying with an order issued by the high court in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

PM Shehbaz orders renewal of Nawaz Sharif, Ishaq ... 09:24 AM | 13 Apr, 2022 ISLAMABAD – The Ministry of Interior has started the process to renew the passports of former prime minister ...

Back in April this year, two judges of the high court had rescued themselves from hearing the identical petition filed by Maryam Nawaz.