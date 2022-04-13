PM Shehbaz orders renewal of Nawaz Sharif, Ishaq Dar's passports
Share
ISLAMABAD – The Ministry of Interior has started the process to renew the passports of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and ex-finance minister Ishaq Dar, it emerged on Wednesday.
Reports said that the federal government has issued directives to the ministry as PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif took oath as new prime minister of Pakistan after former premier Imran Khan’s was ousted from his office through a no-trust vote.
The Pakistani High Commission in London has also been directed to renew the travel documents of the PML-N leaders.
PML-N has not issued any statement about the return of Nawaz Sharif from London. However, a PML-N leader Javed Latif claimed in a TV show that the former three-time PM would return to Pakistan before Eid.
In March 2021, Ministry of Interior, which was then headed by former interior minster Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, refused to renew the passport of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.
Nawaz, who has been declared absconder by a Pakistani court after he did not return to the country from London to attend hearing of cases, had approached the government through the Pakistan High Commission in London on February 15, 2021 — a day before the expiry of his passport.
In response to his request, the interior ministry said that no new passport will be issued to absconding Nawaz Sharif since it is not a fundamental right of a citizen.
However, it offered that special documents could be offered to the former premier if he wants to fly back to Pakistan.
Nawaz, a three-time former premier, is in the UK for medical treatment since November 2019 after he was granted bail for eight weeks on medical grounds.
He was sentenced to seven and 10 years in prison in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills and Avenfield flats references respectively.
Former premier Imran Khan had repeatedly expressed regret over his government’s decision to let Nawaz Sharif go abroad for treatment. In February this year, he said that letting the PML-N’s supreme leader to go to London was his “major mistake”.
PML-N leader makes huge claim about Nawaz ... 07:20 PM | 9 Sep, 2021
LAHORE – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Mian Javed Latif claimed on Thursday that former prime ...
- Why is SOP fertilizer necessary for crops?03:58 PM | 9 Apr, 2022
- DAP fertilizer; advantages and disadvantages04:58 AM | 6 Apr, 2022
- Advantages and disadvantages of applying urea fertilizer in crops05:15 AM | 3 Apr, 2022
- Benefits of genetically modified crops06:33 AM | 31 Mar, 2022
- Advantages and disadvantages of foliar fertilizer spray on plants07:38 PM | 26 Mar, 2022
- vivo enhances power and performance with its latest Y33T10:30 AM | 13 Apr, 2022
- Watch: Noor Alam Khan, PPP leaders scuffle with elderly citizen at ...10:23 AM | 13 Apr, 2022
- Shehbaz Sharif to undertake first visit to Karachi today as PM09:46 AM | 13 Apr, 2022
- PM Shehbaz orders renewal of Nawaz Sharif, Ishaq Dar's passports09:24 AM | 13 Apr, 2022
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...08:43 AM | 13 Apr, 2022
- Grammy winner Arooj Aftab talks about Coke Studio appearance, future ...08:45 PM | 12 Apr, 2022
- Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding festivities to begin from ...06:52 PM | 12 Apr, 2022
- Zara Noor Abbas are Merub Ali win hearts with latest video05:15 PM | 12 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022