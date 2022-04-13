Watch: Noor Alam Khan, PPP leaders scuffle with elderly citizen at Islamabad hotel
Share
ISLAMABAD – PTI dissident Noor Alam Khan and PPP leaders were engaged in a scuffle with an elderly citizen at a high-end hotel in the federal capital Tuesday night.
Videos circulating on social media show Khan, PPP’s Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokar, Faisal Karim Kundi and Nadeem Afzal Chan are involved in the fight.
At one point, Khokar can be seen punching the elderly to the floor while Noor Alam Khan also joining the fight.
Fight in #Marriott Iftar buffet.— Islamabadian (@Islaamabad) April 12, 2022
Noor Alam Khan, Mustafa Nawaz Khokar, Faisal Kundi, Dr Kashif Kalam, Chan with #PTI candidate after he misbehaved. #PPPvsPTI pic.twitter.com/1WUGqnWgX8
It is unclear yet what led to the commotion between them at the hotel.
However, Noor Alam Khan has lodged a complaint against the elderly citizen, who is said to be a supporter of PTI, with police.
The PTI dissent claimed that he was having Iftar with PPP leaders at the hotel when the elderly man starting abusing him and threatened him to kill.
He said that he did not pay attention to the threats at the first, adding that they tried to stop him in defence after he assaulted him and Mustafa Nawaz Khokar.
Saying PTI workers has been misbehaving with him in the past, Noor Alam Khan asked police to take action against such elements.
WATCH: PTI workers stage protest outside Nawaz ... 09:16 PM | 10 Apr, 2022
LAHORE – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers held a demonstration outside the residence of former prime ...
- Why is SOP fertilizer necessary for crops?03:58 PM | 9 Apr, 2022
- DAP fertilizer; advantages and disadvantages04:58 AM | 6 Apr, 2022
- Advantages and disadvantages of applying urea fertilizer in crops05:15 AM | 3 Apr, 2022
- Benefits of genetically modified crops06:33 AM | 31 Mar, 2022
- Advantages and disadvantages of foliar fertilizer spray on plants07:38 PM | 26 Mar, 2022
- vivo enhances power and performance with its latest Y33T10:30 AM | 13 Apr, 2022
- Watch: Noor Alam Khan, PPP leaders scuffle with elderly citizen at ...10:23 AM | 13 Apr, 2022
- Shehbaz Sharif to undertake first visit to Karachi today as PM09:46 AM | 13 Apr, 2022
- PM Shehbaz orders renewal of Nawaz Sharif, Ishaq Dar's passports09:24 AM | 13 Apr, 2022
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...08:43 AM | 13 Apr, 2022
- Grammy winner Arooj Aftab talks about Coke Studio appearance, future ...08:45 PM | 12 Apr, 2022
- Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding festivities to begin from ...06:52 PM | 12 Apr, 2022
- Zara Noor Abbas are Merub Ali win hearts with latest video05:15 PM | 12 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022