Watch: Noor Alam Khan, PPP leaders scuffle with elderly citizen at Islamabad hotel

10:23 AM | 13 Apr, 2022
ISLAMABAD – PTI dissident Noor Alam Khan and PPP leaders were engaged in a scuffle with an elderly citizen at a high-end hotel in the federal capital Tuesday night.

Videos circulating on social media show Khan, PPP’s Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokar, Faisal Karim Kundi and Nadeem Afzal Chan are involved in the fight.

At one point, Khokar can be seen punching the elderly to the floor while Noor Alam Khan also joining the fight.

It is unclear yet what led to the commotion between them at the hotel.

However, Noor Alam Khan has lodged a complaint against the elderly citizen, who is said to be a supporter of PTI, with police.

The PTI dissent claimed that he was having Iftar with PPP leaders at the hotel when the elderly man starting abusing him and threatened him to kill.

He said that he did not pay attention to the threats at the first, adding that they tried to stop him in defence after he assaulted him and Mustafa Nawaz Khokar.

Saying PTI workers has been misbehaving with him in the past, Noor Alam Khan asked police to take action against such elements. 

