Imran Khan writes to Chief Justice to ensure Fawad Chaudhry's ‘constitutional rights’

Web Desk 09:58 AM | 29 Jan, 2023
Source: Imran Khan/Facebook

LAHORE – Ousted Pakistani premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan on Saturday requested Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial to ensure the ‘constitutional rights’ of his party leader Fawad Chaudhry.

In his letter, the defiant politician mentioned the context of the alleged torture and inhumane treatment meted out to other PTI leaders Azam Swati and Shehbaz Gill during police custody.

Torture on arrested individuals was a violation of articles 9A, 10A, and 14A, Khan’s letter cited as the PTI chief requested the country’s top judge to ensure the self-respect of the arrested individuals as the custodian of the constitution.

“Two of our senior party office-bearers Azam Swati (Senator) and Shahbaz Gill were subjected to custodial torture. My worry is that Fawad Chaudhry will be subject to similar inhuman treatment in violation of Articles 9, 10-A, and 14 of the Constitution,” the letter reads.

Imran raps govt for producing Fawad in court ‘like a terrorist’

The outspoken politician also took to Twitter to condemn the ‘mistreatment’ meted out to his close aide as the authorities produce the party before the court handcuffed and head covered ‘like a terrorist’.

He called it ‘low and vindictive levels the imported government and the state have reached’, adding that the victimisation of PTI leaders left no doubt that Pakistan descended into a ‘banana republic’.

Earlier on Wednesday, law enforcer held senior leader Fawad Chaudhry on charges of threatening the chief of the elections overseeing body and other government officials, in a recent presser.

Pakistan Navy set to host multinational naval exercise ‘AMAN ...

10:32 AM | 29 Jan, 2023

