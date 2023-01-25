Imran says Pakistan descending into ‘Banana Republic’ after Fawad Chaudhry's arrest in sedition case

PTI chief to hold important presser today at 4pm
ISLAMABAD – The unexpected arrest of a senior PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry left ousted Pakistani premier Imran Khan fuming who vented out anger in a recent social media post.
PTI chief on Wednesday took to Twitter where he said that the country of over 220 million is descending into a ‘Banana Republic’, venting anger on the chief election commissioner.
“I will be doing a media talk at 4 pm today. Fawad's arrest on his apt description of the CEC leaves no doubt in anyone's mind that Pakistan has become a banana republic devoid of rule of law. We must stand up for our fundamental rights now to save Pak's drift towards a point of no return,” his tweet reads.
I will be doing media talk 4 pm today. Fawad's arrest on his apt description of the CEC leaves no doubt in anyone's mind that Pak has become a banana republic devoid of rule of law. We must stand up for our fundamental rights now to save Pak's drift towards a point of no return.— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) January 25, 2023
Earlier in the day, Fawad Chaudhry, a close aide of Imran Khan, was held from his residence in provincial capital for allegedly hurling threats at election commission members.
The former minister was eventually booked on charges of sedition and inciting members of state institutions against the institutions while a local court also approved his transitory remand.
Meanwhile, former ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has reacted strongly to the arrest of its key member.
Hammad Azhar also warned the government of country-wide protests and announced to move the court against the detention of Fawad.
