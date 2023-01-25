Election Commission proposes holding Punjab, KP Assembly elections in mid April

ISLAMABAD – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has proposed dates for the upcoming polls in the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces.

In a letter sent to principal secretaries to the governors of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the top electoral watchdog recommended elections date between April 9 and 17.

ECP proposed new dates days after caretaker governments were installed in the provinces after Imran Khan-led party dissolved the assemblies in a bid to push the centre for fresh polls.

The commission cited Article 224 of the Constitution, instructing the holding of the general election of an assembly within 3 months of the dissolution of provincial legislature.

In its letters, ECP quoted Article 224 which states: “When the National Assembly or a provincial assembly is dissolved, a general election to the assembly shall be held within a period of ninety days after the dissolution, and the results of the election shall be declared not later than fourteen days after the conclusion of the polls.”

The ECP also mentioned that the election date must not exceed April 13, despite the fact the date lies in Ramadan, in which the majority of the people fast.

It further mentioned, “Likewise, for completion of all activities mentioned in the election programme as per section 57 (2) of the Elections Act, 2017 minimum of 54 days will be required”.