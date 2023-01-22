Search

PakistanFamous People

Syed Mohsin Naqvi: Who is the new caretaker CM Punjab?

Web Desk 09:44 PM | 22 Jan, 2023
Syed Mohsin Naqvi: Who is the new caretaker CM Punjab?
Source: Mohsin Raza Naqvi

Widely renowned as the founder of City News Group, one of the leading news media groups in the country, Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi is himself a journalist by profession, unlike other owners of top media organizations.

Naqvi was born on October 28, 1978, and did his primary education at Crescent Model School in Lahore.

He graduated from Government College University (GCU) Lahore and moved the USA for further studies in media sciences.

He reportedly stayed in coastal metropolis city of Miami, joined the multinational cable news CNN as a correspondent, and bagged the honour of being the youngest Regional Head of South Asia after returning to Pakistan.

Mohsin, apparently a silver fox who looks older than he actually is, bagged several accolades in journalism. He interviewed several prominent personalities including slain Pakistani premier Benazir Bhutto.

He laid the foundation of City News Network back in 2009 and is now serving as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of six news channels including City42, City41, UK44, Channel 24 News, and Rohi TV.

Besides his role in mainstream media, Naqvi is also the Chief Editor of Daily42, a noted local publication.

The father of four holds close ties with the country's top politicians and businessmen including the ruling alliance members Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

On January 22, Pakistan's top electoral watchdog unanimously decided to appoint Naqvi as the caretaker chief minister for Punjab. His appointment was immediately rejected by Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) as 'controversial'.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

PTI to move court against Mohsin Naqvi’s appointment as Punjab caretaker CM

10:13 PM | 22 Jan, 2023

ECP notifies Mohsin Naqvi as caretaker Punjab chief minister

09:15 PM | 22 Jan, 2023

PM Shehbaz felicitates President Xi, Chinese people on new year

06:54 PM | 22 Jan, 2023

Election Commission to pick Punjab caretaker CM today as political parties fail to reach consensus

09:42 AM | 22 Jan, 2023

Flydubai touches new low, offloads trans women in Karachi

11:59 PM | 21 Jan, 2023

Azam Khan takes oath as caretaker KP chief minister

05:56 PM | 21 Jan, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Imran Khan joins Muslim leaders in condemning desecration of Holy ...

10:52 PM | 22 Jan, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – January 22, 2023

07:45 AM | 22 Jan, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 22, 2023 (Sunday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 237.65 240.15
Euro EUR 270 272.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 308 311
U.A.E Dirham AED 68.8 69.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 66.4 67.1
Australian Dollar AUD 174 175.25
Bahrain Dinar BHD 613 617.5
Canadian Dollar CAD 186 187.35
China Yuan CNY 34.02 34.27
Danish Krone DKK 33.42 33.77
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 29.36 29.71
Indian Rupee INR 2.81 2.89
Japanese Yen JPY 2.51 2.55
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 750.3 755.3
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 52.59 53.04
New Zealand Dollar NZD 148.33 149.53
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.43 22.73
Omani Riyal OMR 596.4 600.9
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 63.08 63.58
Singapore Dollar SGD 178 179.3
Swedish Korona SEK 21.78 22.08
Swiss Franc CHF 250.23 251.98
Thai Bhat THB 6.98 7.08

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs187,050 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs160,370.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs147,250 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 170,990.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 187,050 PKR 2,100
Karachi PKR 187,050 PKR 2,100
Islamabad PKR 187,050 PKR 2,100
Peshawar PKR 187,050 PKR 2,100
Quetta PKR 187,050 PKR 2,100
Sialkot PKR 187,050 PKR 2,100
Attock PKR 187,050 PKR 2,100
Gujranwala PKR 187,050 PKR 2,100
Jehlum PKR 187,050 PKR 2,100
Multan PKR 187,050 PKR 2,100
Bahawalpur PKR 187,050 PKR 2,100
Gujrat PKR 187,050 PKR 2,100
Nawabshah PKR 187,050 PKR 2,100
Chakwal PKR 187,050 PKR 2,100
Hyderabad PKR 187,050 PKR 2,100
Nowshehra PKR 187,050 PKR 2,100
Sargodha PKR 187,050 PKR 2,100
Faisalabad PKR 187,050 PKR 2,100
Mirpur PKR 187,050 PKR 2,100

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Syed Mohsin Naqvi: Who is the new caretaker CM Punjab?

Profile: Who is Adil Farooq Raja?

Profile – Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

Profile: Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Muzna Masood Malik: Who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf?

Mirza Bilal Baig: Who is the third husband of Reham Khan?

Profile: Ayla Malik

Profile: Lionel Messi

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: