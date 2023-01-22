Search

ECP notifies Mohsin Naqvi as caretaker Punjab chief minister

Web Desk 09:15 PM | 22 Jan, 2023
Source: MohsinNaqvicnn/Facebook

ISLAMABAD – The Election Commission of Pakistan on Sunday notified media mogul Mohsin Raza Naqvi as caretaker Punjab Chief Minister.

Following a detailed meeting to discuss profiles of all nominees, the commission issued a statement, saying the Election Commission of Pakistan has unanimously decided to appoint Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi as caretaker chief minister of Punjab with immediate effect.

Reports in local media suggest that notice was sent to the Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman and other provincial authorities.

The top electoral watchdog picked Naqvi as the caretaker chief minister of the country's most populous region after the ruling party and the opposition failed to nominate a man for the coveted post.

After a deadlock between political bigwigs, the matter landed in ECP under Clause 3 of Article 224-A of the Constitution. The commission led by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja, and other members of the commission got the names of four nominees.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and PML-Q suggested Naveed Akram Cheema and Ahmed Nawaz Sukhera, while the opposition picked Mohsin Naqvi and former bureaucrat Ahad Cheema.

PTI rejects 'controversial' appointment

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on Sunday rejected the nomination of Mohsin Naqvi as caretaker Punjab Chief Minister, announcing to approach the top court to challenge the ECP decision.

PTI and PML-Q leaders strongly reacted as ECP nominated Mohsin Naqvi, a media mogul, as caretaker Punjab Chief Minister, and notified his nomination.

In a social media post, the former premier shared two cents on Pakistan Muslim League (N), saying the political party has a history of selecting their own umpires and questioned ECP's move to pick Naqvi who made a voluntary return deal with the country's anti-graft watchdog.

Sharing an official document, Khan quoted a verdict of the country's top court which stated that any individual involved in a voluntary return deal cannot hold any public office at the federal or provincial level nor in any state organisation.

Khan said the 'tribunal has helped reduce Pakistan to  Banana Republic making our democracy a joke,' adding to hold a presser on Monday to share further details in this regard.

Parvez Elahi, a close ally of Imran Khan-led PTI, had earlier announced to move court if any ‘controversial person’ was picked by the tribunal from the list of nominees shared with it by the parliamentary committee, reports suggest.

Syed Mohsin Naqvi: Who is the new caretaker CM Punjab?

The development comes as Punjab Assembly dissolved after the outgoing CM forwarded the summary of dissolution, regardless of the governor’s decision.

