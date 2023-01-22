PTI to move court against Mohsin Naqvi’s appointment as Punjab caretaker CM

Imran Khan’s party rejects the 'controversial' appointment
LAHORE – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on Sunday rejected the nomination of Mohsin Naqvi as caretaker Punjab Chief Minister, announcing to approach the top court to challenge the ECP decision.
PTI and PML-Q leaders strongly reacted as ECP nominated Mohsin Naqvi, a media mogul, as caretaker Punjab Chief Minister, and notified his nomination.
In a social media post, the former premier shared two cents on Pakistan Muslim League (N), saying the political party has a history of selecting their own umpires and questioned ECP's move to pick Naqvi who made a voluntary return deal with the country's anti-graft watchdog.
Sharing an official document, Khan quoted a verdict of the country's top court which stated that any individual involved in a voluntary return deal cannot hold any public office at the federal or provincial level nor in any state organisation.
Khan said the 'tribunal has helped reduce Pakistan to Banana Republic making our democracy a joke,' adding to hold a presser on Monday to share further details in this regard.
PMLN has history of selecting their own umpires but it's incredible how ECP has selected a sworn enemy of PTI as Caretaker CM Punjab - a post meant for a non partisan person. Naqvi also made a voluntary return deal with NAB. SC in suo moto case no 17/2016 declared that in a case pic.twitter.com/nrCCM7igzB— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) January 22, 2023
Fawad Chaudhary, senior PTI leader and a close aide of Imran Khan, shared a tweet saying electoral watchdog never failed to disappoint. Rejecting Naqvi’s appointment, he also announced hitting the roads to record the protest.
Lamenting the 'controversial' appointment, Chaudhry said Naqvi has been picked for the coveted slot to rig the upcoming elections and to pave way for PML-N to come into power again.
نگران وزیراعلیٰ پنجاب کی تقرری پر پاکستان تحریک انصاف کا ردعمل- #محسن_نقوی_نامنظور pic.twitter.com/R5bVeU0Eza— PTI (@PTIofficial) January 22, 2023
The former chief minister and PML-Q leader Pervaiz Elahi also denounced ECP's move and rejected the appointment, announcing to challenge his nomination in Supreme Court.
