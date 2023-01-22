Search

Imran Khan joins Muslim leaders in condemning desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden

10:52 PM | 22 Jan, 2023
Source: Imran Khan (Instagram)

ISLAMABAD – Former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan, who remained vocal against Islamophobia, joined Muslim countries’ leaders against the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden.

In a social media post, the Pakistan Tereek e Insaf leader denounced the Islamophobic act in the strictest terms.

Recalling the United Nations resolution regarding countering Islamophobia last year with the support of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), the outspoken leader called the act against freedom of speech.

The cricketer-turned-politician earlier called on Western countries to criminalise the insulting of Islamic personalities.

Islamabad also joined the top Muslim body OIC member states to observe the International Day to Combat Islamophobia to raise awareness of the serious consequences of increasing systematic Islamophobia.

Earlier today, the Pakistani Prime Minister denounced the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden. In a social media post on Sunday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned vile attack on Islam’s holy book. The premier said no words are enough to adequately condemn the  act of desecration of the Holy Quran by a right-wing extremist in Sweden, calling it unacceptable.

He added that the garb of the freedom of expression cannot be used to hurt the religious emotions of 1.5 billion Muslims across the world.

Pakistan strongly condemns burning of Holy Quran in Sweden

Also, the Foreign Office called on the international community to show a common resolve against Islamophobia, xenophobia, intolerance, and incitement to violence on the basis of religion or belief, and work together for promoting inter-faith harmony and peaceful co-existence.

