Imran Khan joins Muslim leaders in condemning desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden

ISLAMABAD – Former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan, who remained vocal against Islamophobia, joined Muslim countries’ leaders against the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden.
In a social media post, the Pakistan Tereek e Insaf leader denounced the Islamophobic act in the strictest terms.
Recalling the United Nations resolution regarding countering Islamophobia last year with the support of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), the outspoken leader called the act against freedom of speech.
Strongly condemn burning of Holy Quran yesterday at a protest in Sweden. Last March on our govt's initiative the UNGA passed OIC sponsored landmark Res on International Day to Combat Islamophobia. It recognised that Islamophobic acts were not an expression of freedom of speech.— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) January 22, 2023
The cricketer-turned-politician earlier called on Western countries to criminalise the insulting of Islamic personalities.
Islamabad also joined the top Muslim body OIC member states to observe the International Day to Combat Islamophobia to raise awareness of the serious consequences of increasing systematic Islamophobia.
Earlier today, the Pakistani Prime Minister denounced the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden. In a social media post on Sunday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned vile attack on Islam’s holy book. The premier said no words are enough to adequately condemn the act of desecration of the Holy Quran by a right-wing extremist in Sweden, calling it unacceptable.
He added that the garb of the freedom of expression cannot be used to hurt the religious emotions of 1.5 billion Muslims across the world.
Also, the Foreign Office called on the international community to show a common resolve against Islamophobia, xenophobia, intolerance, and incitement to violence on the basis of religion or belief, and work together for promoting inter-faith harmony and peaceful co-existence.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 22, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|237.65
|240.15
|Euro
|EUR
|270
|272.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|308
|311
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|68.8
|69.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|66.4
|67.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|174
|175.25
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|613
|617.5
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|186
|187.35
|China Yuan
|CNY
|34.02
|34.27
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|33.42
|33.77
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|29.36
|29.71
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.81
|2.89
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.51
|2.55
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|750.3
|755.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|52.59
|53.04
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|148.33
|149.53
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|596.4
|600.9
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|63.08
|63.58
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|178
|179.3
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|250.23
|251.98
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.98
|7.08
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs187,050 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs160,370.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs147,250 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 170,990.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 187,050
|PKR 2,100
|Karachi
|PKR 187,050
|PKR 2,100
|Islamabad
|PKR 187,050
|PKR 2,100
|Peshawar
|PKR 187,050
|PKR 2,100
|Quetta
|PKR 187,050
|PKR 2,100
|Sialkot
|PKR 187,050
|PKR 2,100
|Attock
|PKR 187,050
|PKR 2,100
|Gujranwala
|PKR 187,050
|PKR 2,100
|Jehlum
|PKR 187,050
|PKR 2,100
|Multan
|PKR 187,050
|PKR 2,100
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 187,050
|PKR 2,100
|Gujrat
|PKR 187,050
|PKR 2,100
|Nawabshah
|PKR 187,050
|PKR 2,100
|Chakwal
|PKR 187,050
|PKR 2,100
|Hyderabad
|PKR 187,050
|PKR 2,100
|Nowshehra
|PKR 187,050
|PKR 2,100
|Sargodha
|PKR 187,050
|PKR 2,100
|Faisalabad
|PKR 187,050
|PKR 2,100
|Mirpur
|PKR 187,050
|PKR 2,100
