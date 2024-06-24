Search

21,000 Palestinian children missing amid Gaza war, Save the Children reports

03:26 PM | 24 Jun, 2024
In a harrowing revelation, the ongoing conflict in Gaza has led to the disappearance of 21,000 Palestinian children since October 7, 2023. According to Western media reports, the global organization Save the Children has highlighted the devastating impact of the war on the youngest and most vulnerable members of society.

The organization reports that thousands of children are either trapped under the rubble of destroyed buildings, buried in mass graves, or detained by Israeli forces. Save the Children representatives emphasize the dire conditions and the immense challenges in locating and verifying the status of these missing children.

The representative from Save the Children stated, "These thousands of children have been separated from their parents during the war. There are countless others who have been forcibly taken out of Gaza and subjected to inhumane treatment."

Gathering and verifying information amid the chaos of war is immensely difficult, but Save the Children estimates that at least 17,000 children have been separated from their families, while around 4,000 are believed to be buried under rubble. The organization also reports that a significant number of children have been interred in mass graves.

The humanitarian crisis in Gaza continues to escalate, with children bearing the brunt of the conflict. Save the Children calls for immediate international intervention to address the plight of these missing children and to ensure their safety and well-being.

As the war rages on, the international community is urged to take swift action to protect the rights and lives of Palestinian children caught in the conflict.

