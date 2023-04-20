Countries that have announced Eidul Fitr 2023 on Saturday

DUBAI – Several countries across the world have announced to celebrate the first day of Eidul Fitr on April 22 (Saturday) as Shawwal moon was not spotted in their regions.

The Australian Fatwa Council said that Eid festival will being from Saturday, adding that the decision is based on astronomical calculations that indicate that the crescent moon will not be visible on Thursday evening.

Furthermore, Brunei, Indonesia, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand and other countries have announced Eidul Fitr on April 22.

The Pakistan's Ruet-e-Hilal Committee also announced that the festival will be celebrated on Saturday as the crescent for the new Islamic month was not sighted.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia has announced the eid on Friday as moon was sighted in the kingdom.