Cash Your Laundry Woes!

Web Desk 08:14 PM | 20 Apr, 2023
 Haier is the most trustworthy and reliable home appliance brand in Pakistan and continues to satisfy and appease its valued customers. Apart from introducing innovative appliances, Haier devises strategies to cater for its consumer needs in unique ways. 

 Since the sky-reaching prices and back-breaking inflation has affected people from every social class, Haier decides to empower its valued customers by conducting an exciting nationwide cashback promotional activity. 

 In order to incentivize valued customers, Haier is rewarding all the customers purchasing Fully-Automatic Washing Machines with a limited-time cashback offer. 

 The valued buyers of Fully Automatic Washing Machines (FAWM) will enjoy FREE Installation of Washing machines and will be entitled to a cashback reward. On the purchase of the Fully Automatic machine of up to 12 kg capacity, the buyer will get Rs.2000 cash reward. And on the purchase of the washing machine with a 12kg capacity or more, the buyer will receive a cashback of Rs.3000.

The offer has started from 1st April and is a limited-time offer, so if you are worried about the never-ending mountain of dirty laundry and rising price tags, this time hurry up. Wash your worries away by getting yourself registered before time runs out!

