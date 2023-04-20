Eidul Fitr in Saudi Arabia, UAE on Friday as Shawwal moon sighted

JEDDAH - The Saudi Supreme Court announced on Thursday that the first day of Eidul Fitr will be celebrated on Friday (April 21) as Shawwal moon was sighted in the kingdom.

The UAE and Qatar's moonsighting committees have also announced Eid on Friday.

Meanwhile, several countries across the world, including Pakistan, have announced to celebrate the first day of Eidul Fitr on April 22 (Saturday) as Shawwal moon was not spotted in their regions.

The Australian Fatwa Council said that Eid festival will being from Saturday, adding that the decision is based on astronomical calculations that indicate that the crescent moon will not be visible on Thursday evening.

Furthermore, Brunei, Indonesia, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand and other countries have announced Eidul Fitr on April 22.