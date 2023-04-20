Search

World

Eidul Fitr in Saudi Arabia, UAE on Friday as Shawwal moon sighted

08:49 PM | 20 Apr, 2023
Eidul Fitr in Saudi Arabia, UAE on Friday as Shawwal moon sighted
Source: File Photo

JEDDAH - The Saudi Supreme Court announced on Thursday that the first day of Eidul Fitr will be celebrated on Friday (April 21) as Shawwal moon was sighted in the kingdom.

The UAE and Qatar's moonsighting committees have also announced Eid on Friday. 

Meanwhile, several countries across the world, including Pakistan, have announced to celebrate the first day of Eidul Fitr on April 22 (Saturday) as Shawwal moon was not spotted in their regions.

The Australian Fatwa Council said that Eid festival will being from Saturday, adding that the decision is based on astronomical calculations that indicate that the crescent moon will not be visible on Thursday evening.

Furthermore, Brunei, Indonesia, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand and other countries have announced Eidul Fitr on April 22.

Ruet-e-Hilal Committee meets today to sight Shawwal moon

World

Countries that have announced Eidul Fitr 2023 on Saturday

07:53 PM | 20 Apr, 2023

Eidul Fitr likely to fall on Saturday in Saudi Arabia

03:49 PM | 18 Apr, 2023

Saudi Arabia announces dates for Eidul Fitr holidays

04:26 PM | 11 Apr, 2023

Iran’s Qari Younes Shahmoradi bags international Quran recitation contest in Saudi Arabia

04:05 PM | 9 Apr, 2023

UAE princess rumored to have fallen in love with Imran Khan’s son ties the knot

02:56 PM | 8 Apr, 2023

Saudi Arabia, Iran agree to reopen embassies, resume flights

06:22 PM | 6 Apr, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

In a first, Punjab announces huge cash rewards for athletes ahead of ...

09:11 PM | 20 Apr, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 20th April 2023

09:08 AM | 20 Apr, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on April 20, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 20, 2023 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 287.4 290.15
Euro EUR 310 313.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356 359
U.A.E Dirham AED 78 78.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.7 76.4
Australian Dollar AUD 189 191
Bahrain Dinar BHD 756.62 764.62
Canadian Dollar CAD 210.5 212.5
China Yuan CNY 41.37 41.77
Danish Krone DKK 41.84 42.24
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.24 36.59
Indian Rupee INR 3.47 3.58
Japanese Yen JPY 2.15 2.2
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 928.3 937.3
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 64.96 65.56
New Zealand Dollar NZD 176.41 178.41
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.93 28.23
Omani Riyal OMR 739.05 747.05
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.6 79.3
Singapore Dollar SGD 210.5 212.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.32 27.62
Swiss Franc CHF 316.77 319.27
Thai Bhat THB 8.33 8.48

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 20 April 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 217,800 on Thursday. .The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs186,730.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 217,800 PKR 2,690
Karachi PKR 217,800 PKR 2,690
Islamabad PKR 217,800 PKR 2,690
Peshawar PKR 217,800 PKR 2,690
Quetta PKR 217,800 PKR 2,690
Sialkot PKR 217,800 PKR 2,690
Attock PKR 217,800 PKR 2,690
Gujranwala PKR 217,800 PKR 2,690
Jehlum PKR 217,800 PKR 2,690
Multan PKR 217,800 PKR 2,690
Bahawalpur PKR 217,800 PKR 2,690
Gujrat PKR 217,800 PKR 2,690
Nawabshah PKR 217,800 PKR 2,690
Chakwal PKR 217,800 PKR 2,690
Hyderabad PKR 217,800 PKR 2,690
Nowshehra PKR 217,800 PKR 2,690
Sargodha PKR 217,800 PKR 2,690
Faisalabad PKR 217,800 PKR 2,690
Mirpur PKR 217,800 PKR 2,690

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: