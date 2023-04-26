Search

World

Afghan Taliban killed Daesh mastermind of Kabul airport suicide bombing, claims White House spox

Web Desk 10:08 AM | 26 Apr, 2023
Afghan Taliban killed Daesh mastermind of Kabul airport suicide bombing, claims White House spox
Source: File photo

WASHINGTON - Afghan Taliban forces have eliminated a Daesh leader who planned the deadly bomb attack that killed at least 170 people at Kabul airport amid forces withdrawal back in 2021.

In a statement, White House national security spokesman John Kirby said the Daesh leader who led the cell that planned one of the deadliest bombings in Afghanistan was killed by Taliban authorities.

Kirby said the dead militant was ISI-Khorasan chapter leader who was officially directly involved in plotting operations, and now is no longer able to plot or conduct attacks, the  White House spokesman said, adding that he was killed in a Taliban operation. He however refrained to share further details.

At least 170 people, including Afghan civilians and US soldiers, were killed after two suicide bombers and gunmen attacked the airport in the Afghan capital in August 2021. More than 150 Afghans and scores of US soldiers were also wounded in the airport attack. Several killed in the attack were US Marines.

The first explosion took place at Abbey Gate and was the result of a complex attack that resulted in a number of US & civilian casualties.

Seven killed in stampede at Kabul airport

It occurred when US forces are racing to complete their withdrawal from Afghanistan in wake of a deadline set by President Joe Biden, who said he had ordered the Pentagon to plan how to strike a Daesh affiliate that claimed the responsibility.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

World

60 killed by ‘men in army uniform’ in Burkina Faso

01:19 PM | 24 Apr, 2023

Four Indian soldiers killed in shooting at Punjab military base

02:09 PM | 12 Apr, 2023

Imran Khan’s ex-wife Jemima approaches Scotland Yard after her London house burglarised

11:31 AM | 29 Mar, 2023

At least 20 Umrah pilgrims killed, scores injured in Saudi Arabia's bus accident

10:19 AM | 28 Mar, 2023

Pakistani truck driver killed in road mishap in Saudi Arabia

09:35 PM | 24 Mar, 2023

Woman honeytraps mafia boss who killed her husband, turns him over to authorities

02:28 PM | 24 Mar, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Afghan Taliban killed Daesh mastermind of Kabul airport suicide ...

10:08 AM | 26 Apr, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 26 April 2023

09:06 AM | 26 Apr, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on April 26, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 26, 2023 (Wednesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 287.4 290.15
Euro EUR 310 313.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356 359
U.A.E Dirham AED 78 78.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.7 76.4
Australian Dollar AUD 189 191
Bahrain Dinar BHD 756.62 764.62
Canadian Dollar CAD 210.5 212.5
China Yuan CNY 41.37 41.77
Danish Krone DKK 41.84 42.24
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.24 36.59
Indian Rupee INR 3.47 3.58
Japanese Yen JPY 2.15 2.2
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 928.3 937.3
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 64.96 65.56
New Zealand Dollar NZD 176.41 178.41
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.93 28.23
Omani Riyal OMR 739.05 747.05
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.6 79.3
Singapore Dollar SGD 210.5 212.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.32 27.62
Swiss Franc CHF 316.77 319.27
Thai Bhat THB 8.33 8.48

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 26 April 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 218,400 on Wednesday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs187,250.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 218,400 PKR 2,675
Karachi PKR 218,400 PKR 2,675
Islamabad PKR 218,400 PKR 2,675
Peshawar PKR 218,400 PKR 2,675
Quetta PKR 218,400 PKR 2,675
Sialkot PKR 218,400 PKR 2,675
Attock PKR 218,400 PKR 2,675
Gujranwala PKR 218,400 PKR 2,675
Jehlum PKR 218,400 PKR 2,675
Multan PKR 218,400 PKR 2,675
Bahawalpur PKR 218,400 PKR 2,675
Gujrat PKR 218,400 PKR 2,675
Nawabshah PKR 218,400 PKR 2,675
Chakwal PKR 218,400 PKR 2,675
Hyderabad PKR 218,400 PKR 2,675
Nowshehra PKR 218,400 PKR 2,675
Sargodha PKR 218,400 PKR 2,675
Faisalabad PKR 218,400 PKR 2,675
Mirpur PKR 218,400 PKR 2,675

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: