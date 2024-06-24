Search

LPG prices increase by Rs50 per kilogram

03:38 PM | 24 Jun, 2024
The price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) has spiked by Rs. 50 per kilogram, marking a significant increase affecting both domestic and commercial consumers.

Irfan Khokhar, Chairman of the LPG Distributors Association, attributed the price hike to unauthorized practices by LPG marketing companies and plant mafias, who have begun selling LPG at inflated rates rather than adhering to government-mandated prices.

Khokhar expressed concern over rampant black marketing across the country, emphasizing that consumers are unable to procure LPG at official rates. Previously priced at Rs. 234.60 per kilogram, LPG is now being retailed between Rs. 280 to Rs. 285 per kilogram in the market.

In the aftermath of this increase, the cost of domestic cylinders has surged to Rs. 3,370 from Rs. 2,770, while commercial cylinders are now being sold at Rs. 12,435, up from Rs. 10,715.

The chairman criticized the government for yielding to the influence of the gas mafia, asserting that unless decisive action is taken against these powerful entities, the menace of black marketing will persist unchecked.

The escalation in LPG prices poses a significant financial burden on households and businesses alike, prompting urgent calls for government intervention to stabilize prices and combat illegal market practices.

As consumers grapple with the repercussions of the price hike, the situation underscores the pressing need for regulatory measures to safeguard fair pricing and ensure accessibility to essential energy resources.

