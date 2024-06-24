LPG prices increase by Rs50 per kilogram

The price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) has spiked by Rs. 50 per kilogram, marking a significant increase affecting both domestic and commercial consumers.
Irfan Khokhar, Chairman of the LPG Distributors Association, attributed the price hike to unauthorized practices by LPG marketing companies and plant mafias, who have begun selling LPG at inflated rates rather than adhering to government-mandated prices.
Khokhar expressed concern over rampant black marketing across the country, emphasizing that consumers are unable to procure LPG at official rates. Previously priced at Rs. 234.60 per kilogram, LPG is now being retailed between Rs. 280 to Rs. 285 per kilogram in the market.
In the aftermath of this increase, the cost of domestic cylinders has surged to Rs. 3,370 from Rs. 2,770, while commercial cylinders are now being sold at Rs. 12,435, up from Rs. 10,715.
The chairman criticized the government for yielding to the influence of the gas mafia, asserting that unless decisive action is taken against these powerful entities, the menace of black marketing will persist unchecked.
The escalation in LPG prices poses a significant financial burden on households and businesses alike, prompting urgent calls for government intervention to stabilize prices and combat illegal market practices.
As consumers grapple with the repercussions of the price hike, the situation underscores the pressing need for regulatory measures to safeguard fair pricing and ensure accessibility to essential energy resources.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 24, 2024 (Monday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.7 for buying and 280.85 for selling.
Euro's buying rate stands at 294.3 and selling rate is 297.9 while British Pound rate is 352 for buying, and 355.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal at 72.85.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.7
|280.85
|Euro
|EUR
|294.3
|297.9
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|352
|355.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75
|75.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|72.85
|73.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.2
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.98
|748.98
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202
|204
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.4
|38.8
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.9
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.7
|917.8
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.07
|59.67
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.98
|172.98
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.38
|26.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.75
|731.75
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.53
|77.23
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.68
|26.98
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|315.21
|317.71
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.59
|7.74
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.