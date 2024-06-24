Search

Hania Aamir and Fahad Mustafa's bold photoshoot goes viral

03:54 PM | 24 Jun, 2024
hania aamir and fahad mustafa

The Pakistani entertainment industry has been abuzz with discussions following a bold photoshoot featuring actress Hania Aamir and television personality Fahad Mustafa, arranged as part of promotions for their upcoming drama series "Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum".

This collaboration marks the first time Hania Aamir and Fahad Mustafa will share the screen in a drama, sparking considerable excitement among fans of Pakistani television.

The drama's teaser and official trailer have already garnered significant attention for its promising storyline. Fahad Mustafa's return to television after a decade-long hiatus in the film industry has further intensified interest in the series.

As part of their promotional campaign, "Hello Pakistan" magazine orchestrated a photoshoot showcasing Hania Aamir and Fahad Mustafa, which swiftly gained traction on social media platforms

.

While the attire of both artists in the photoshoot did not draw substantial criticism, the poses struck during the shoot have sparked scrutiny from social media users.

One observer remarked, "The poses are quite unusual," while another expressed concerns, saying, "Both of you are prominent figures and Muslims, please avoid such photoshoots."

Another Instagram user voiced dissatisfaction, stating, "After this inappropriate photoshoot, everyone should boycott this drama."

Witness Hania Aamir and Fahad Mustafa's captivating photoshoot here: 

The photoshoot controversy highlights the challenges faced by celebrities in managing public perception while promoting their work in an era of heightened social media scrutiny.

03:54 PM | 24 Jun, 2024

Canada ends major Post Graduation Work Permit loophole: Details inside

