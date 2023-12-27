Search

Lifestyle

WATCH – Hareem Farooq's imitation of Malaika Arora's ‘duck walk’ irks netizens

Noor Fatima
11:39 AM | 27 Dec, 2023
Hareem Farooq Malaika Arora

When it comes to mimicry, nobody can beat Hareem Farooq! The accomplished Pakistani actress and producer recently made headlines for copying Bollywood diva, Malaika Arora's duck-like walk. 

Regarded as one of the most influential stars and fashion icons in the Indian entertainment fraternity, the Chaiyya Chaiyya famed star is also known for her weird gait that often seems to be the subject of trolling. While the Maahi Ve star is always busy making trends, her gait is no less than a trend in itself, prompting other stars to mimic her.

Across borders, the Parchi producer's hilarious imitation of the Kaante star's walk made waves. Previously, actress and model Amna Ilyas also gave her own spin Arora's walk. However, Farooq's emulation of Arora's gait failed to impress social media users.

A video circulating on the internet shows the Janaan producer imitating Arora while her companion yelled "Malaika ma'am, Malaika ma'am."

Although it was intended to be humorous, netizens were not pleased with Farooq's copying. 

Amna Ilyas mimicks Bollywood diva Malaika Arora

Noor Fatima

Facebook Comments

Lifestyle

11:01 AM | 25 Dec, 2023

Chahat Fateh Ali Khan announces contesting election from Lahore and ...

07:35 PM | 24 Dec, 2023

WATCH: Sun-kissed Hajra Yamin tells the secret of a 'happy life'

03:36 PM | 23 Dec, 2023

WATCH: Ayeza Khan gives a glimpse into her character for 'Jan-e-Jahan'

02:16 PM | 23 Dec, 2023

Netizens criticise Ushna Shah, Faryal Mehmood over fashion choices at ...

01:48 PM | 23 Dec, 2023

WATCH — Ushna Shah gives sneak peek into her look for 'Chikkar' ...

02:44 PM | 22 Dec, 2023

WATCH: Yumna Zaidi's infectious 'Shendi' dance at a wedding takes the ...

Advertisement

Latest

12:33 PM | 27 Dec, 2023

Shah Mahmood Qureshi re-arrested from Adiala jail in May 9 case

Horoscope

08:45 AM | 27 Dec, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 27th December 2023

Forex

USD to PKR: Pakistani rupee continues to recover losses against US dollar in interbank

Pakistani rupee continued its winning streak against US dollar in interbank amid positive economic cues.

In the early hours of trading on Wednesday, the local currency registered marginal gain against the greenback, moving up by Rs0.25 to Rs282.13.

In last trading session, the rupee registered settled at 282.37 against the US dollar.

In open market, the rupee followed the trend of interbank, climbing to 282 against high flying USD.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/27-Dec-2023/pakistani-rupee-inches-up-against-us-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-and-dirham-check-today-forex-rates

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold rates up in Pakistan; Check today gold price - 27 December 2023

KARACHI – Gold rates in Pakistan continue to move up amid positive trajectory in international rates. 

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 27 December 2023

On Wednesday, per tola price of 24-karat gold increased in Pakistan’s domestic market by Rs200, reaching Rs219,600 per tola.

The price of 10-gram gold (24-karat) reached Rs188,272 after an increase of Rs258.

Globally, yellow metal went up by $11.76 to settle at $2,064 per ounce.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 219,600 PKR 2,560
Karachi PKR 219,600 PKR 2,560
Islamabad PKR 219,600 PKR 2,560
Peshawar PKR 219,600 PKR 2,560
Quetta PKR 219,600 PKR 2,560
Sialkot PKR 219,600 PKR 2,560
Attock PKR 219,600 PKR 2,560
Gujranwala PKR 219,600 PKR 2,560
Jehlum PKR 219,600 PKR 2,560
Multan PKR 219,600 PKR 2,560
Bahawalpur PKR 219,600 PKR 2,560
Gujrat PKR 219,600 PKR 2,560
Nawabshah PKR 219,600 PKR 2,560
Chakwal PKR 219,600 PKR 2,560
Hyderabad PKR 219,600 PKR 2,560
Nowshehra PKR 219,600 PKR 2,560
Sargodha PKR 219,600 PKR 2,560
Faisalabad PKR 219,600 PKR 2,560
Mirpur PKR 219,600 PKR 2,560

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Sir Syed Kazim Ali, The Man Behind The Success Of Thousands

Profile: Sardar Latif Khosa

Profile: Gohar Ali Khan 

Profile: Mohammad Hafeez

Who is Aroosa Khan?

Profile: Wahab Riaz

Profile: Shan Masood

Profile: Virat Kohli

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: