WATCH – Hareem Farooq's imitation of Malaika Arora's ‘duck walk’ irks netizens

When it comes to mimicry, nobody can beat Hareem Farooq! The accomplished Pakistani actress and producer recently made headlines for copying Bollywood diva, Malaika Arora's duck-like walk.

Regarded as one of the most influential stars and fashion icons in the Indian entertainment fraternity, the Chaiyya Chaiyya famed star is also known for her weird gait that often seems to be the subject of trolling. While the Maahi Ve star is always busy making trends, her gait is no less than a trend in itself, prompting other stars to mimic her.

Across borders, the Parchi producer's hilarious imitation of the Kaante star's walk made waves. Previously, actress and model Amna Ilyas also gave her own spin Arora's walk. However, Farooq's emulation of Arora's gait failed to impress social media users.

A video circulating on the internet shows the Janaan producer imitating Arora while her companion yelled "Malaika ma'am, Malaika ma'am."

Although it was intended to be humorous, netizens were not pleased with Farooq's copying.