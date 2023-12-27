WATCH – Hareem Farooq's imitation of Malaika Arora's ‘duck walk’ irks netizens

When it comes to mimicry, nobody can beat Hareem Farooq! The accomplished Pakistani actress and producer recently made headlines for copying Bollywood diva, Malaika Arora's duck-like walk.
Regarded as one of the most influential stars and fashion icons in the Indian entertainment fraternity, the Chaiyya Chaiyya famed star is also known for her weird gait that often seems to be the subject of trolling. While the Maahi Ve star is always busy making trends, her gait is no less than a trend in itself, prompting other stars to mimic her.
Across borders, the Parchi producer's hilarious imitation of the Kaante star's walk made waves. Previously, actress and model Amna Ilyas also gave her own spin Arora's walk. However, Farooq's emulation of Arora's gait failed to impress social media users.
A video circulating on the internet shows the Janaan producer imitating Arora while her companion yelled "Malaika ma'am, Malaika ma'am."
Although it was intended to be humorous, netizens were not pleased with Farooq's copying.
Pakistani rupee continued its winning streak against US dollar in interbank amid positive economic cues.
In the early hours of trading on Wednesday, the local currency registered marginal gain against the greenback, moving up by Rs0.25 to Rs282.13.
In last trading session, the rupee registered settled at 282.37 against the US dollar.
In open market, the rupee followed the trend of interbank, climbing to 282 against high flying USD.
KARACHI – Gold rates in Pakistan continue to move up amid positive trajectory in international rates.
On Wednesday, per tola price of 24-karat gold increased in Pakistan’s domestic market by Rs200, reaching Rs219,600 per tola.
The price of 10-gram gold (24-karat) reached Rs188,272 after an increase of Rs258.
Globally, yellow metal went up by $11.76 to settle at $2,064 per ounce.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Karachi
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Islamabad
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Peshawar
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Quetta
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Sialkot
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Attock
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Gujranwala
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Jehlum
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Multan
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Gujrat
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Nawabshah
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Chakwal
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Hyderabad
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Nowshehra
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Sargodha
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Faisalabad
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Mirpur
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
