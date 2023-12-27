Search

PakistanTop News

Shah Mahmood Qureshi re-arrested from Adiala jail in May 9 case

Web Desk
12:33 PM | 27 Dec, 2023
Shah Mahmood Qureshi re-arrested from Adiala jail in May 9 case

RAWALPINDI – Rawalpindi police on Wednesday took Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi into custody from Adiala jail in connection with the May 9 violent protests. His arrest followed a recent approval of bail in a cipher case under the maintenance of public order (3-MPO).

Speaking to the media outside the prison, Qureshi declared the case against him as baseless and politically motivated. He protested against what he termed as a disregard for the Supreme Court’s order, feeling unfairly targeted.

Qureshi’s implication in the May 9 riots, sparked by PTI founder Imran Khan’s arrest in a corruption case from the Islamabad High Court, led to his arrest. Sources revealed his arrest in a GHQ attack case and mentioned his forthcoming appearance in an anti-terrorism court (ATC).

Reportedly, Rawalpindi police arrested Qureshi after revocation of the 3-MPO detention order by the deputy commissioner. He was transported to a Rawalpindi police station in an armored vehicle.

The deputy commissioner’s detention order was issued shortly before Qureshi’s expected release in the cipher case upon Supreme Court approval of his bail in a state secrets case.

Rawalpindi police stated their investigation into Qureshi’s involvement in the May 9 protests, citing his prior booking in connection with the violent incidents.

A letter from the city police officer recommended Qureshi’s detention for 45 days, citing concerns about potential anti-state activities and damage to public and private property upon his release.

Qureshi has faced multiple arrests linked to alleged PTI-led protests causing damage to state and military properties earlier this year in May. 

Additionally, he was embroiled in a cipher case under the Official Secrets Act along with ex-PM Imran Khan, accused of leaking diplomatic cipher contents during a public event.

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

05:42 PM | 26 Dec, 2023

Shah Mahmood Quresh’s release delayed as Rawalpindi DC orders ...

08:51 PM | 23 Dec, 2023

Imran Khan moves Supreme Court to have IHC ruling in Toshakhana case ...

03:18 PM | 23 Dec, 2023

Parvez Elahi hospitalised with chest pain from Adiala jail

02:36 PM | 23 Dec, 2023

IHC clears British Pakistani in £60m mortgage fraud case

01:44 PM | 22 Dec, 2023

Ex-PM Imran Khan, Qureshi secure bail in Cipher Case from Supreme ...

09:38 AM | 22 Dec, 2023

PTI approaches Supreme Court against IHC verdict in Toshakhana case ...

Advertisement

Latest

12:33 PM | 27 Dec, 2023

Shah Mahmood Qureshi re-arrested from Adiala jail in May 9 case

Horoscope

08:45 AM | 27 Dec, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 27th December 2023

Forex

USD to PKR: Pakistani rupee continues to recover losses against US dollar in interbank

Pakistani rupee continued its winning streak against US dollar in interbank amid positive economic cues.

In the early hours of trading on Wednesday, the local currency registered marginal gain against the greenback, moving up by Rs0.25 to Rs282.13.

In last trading session, the rupee registered settled at 282.37 against the US dollar.

In open market, the rupee followed the trend of interbank, climbing to 282 against high flying USD.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/27-Dec-2023/pakistani-rupee-inches-up-against-us-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-and-dirham-check-today-forex-rates

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold rates up in Pakistan; Check today gold price - 27 December 2023

KARACHI – Gold rates in Pakistan continue to move up amid positive trajectory in international rates. 

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 27 December 2023

On Wednesday, per tola price of 24-karat gold increased in Pakistan’s domestic market by Rs200, reaching Rs219,600 per tola.

The price of 10-gram gold (24-karat) reached Rs188,272 after an increase of Rs258.

Globally, yellow metal went up by $11.76 to settle at $2,064 per ounce.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 219,600 PKR 2,560
Karachi PKR 219,600 PKR 2,560
Islamabad PKR 219,600 PKR 2,560
Peshawar PKR 219,600 PKR 2,560
Quetta PKR 219,600 PKR 2,560
Sialkot PKR 219,600 PKR 2,560
Attock PKR 219,600 PKR 2,560
Gujranwala PKR 219,600 PKR 2,560
Jehlum PKR 219,600 PKR 2,560
Multan PKR 219,600 PKR 2,560
Bahawalpur PKR 219,600 PKR 2,560
Gujrat PKR 219,600 PKR 2,560
Nawabshah PKR 219,600 PKR 2,560
Chakwal PKR 219,600 PKR 2,560
Hyderabad PKR 219,600 PKR 2,560
Nowshehra PKR 219,600 PKR 2,560
Sargodha PKR 219,600 PKR 2,560
Faisalabad PKR 219,600 PKR 2,560
Mirpur PKR 219,600 PKR 2,560

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Sir Syed Kazim Ali, The Man Behind The Success Of Thousands

Profile: Sardar Latif Khosa

Profile: Gohar Ali Khan 

Profile: Mohammad Hafeez

Who is Aroosa Khan?

Profile: Wahab Riaz

Profile: Shan Masood

Profile: Virat Kohli

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: