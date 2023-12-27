Shah Mahmood Qureshi re-arrested from Adiala jail in May 9 case

RAWALPINDI – Rawalpindi police on Wednesday took Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi into custody from Adiala jail in connection with the May 9 violent protests. His arrest followed a recent approval of bail in a cipher case under the maintenance of public order (3-MPO).

Speaking to the media outside the prison, Qureshi declared the case against him as baseless and politically motivated. He protested against what he termed as a disregard for the Supreme Court’s order, feeling unfairly targeted.

Qureshi’s implication in the May 9 riots, sparked by PTI founder Imran Khan’s arrest in a corruption case from the Islamabad High Court, led to his arrest. Sources revealed his arrest in a GHQ attack case and mentioned his forthcoming appearance in an anti-terrorism court (ATC).

Reportedly, Rawalpindi police arrested Qureshi after revocation of the 3-MPO detention order by the deputy commissioner. He was transported to a Rawalpindi police station in an armored vehicle.

The deputy commissioner’s detention order was issued shortly before Qureshi’s expected release in the cipher case upon Supreme Court approval of his bail in a state secrets case.

Rawalpindi police stated their investigation into Qureshi’s involvement in the May 9 protests, citing his prior booking in connection with the violent incidents.

A letter from the city police officer recommended Qureshi’s detention for 45 days, citing concerns about potential anti-state activities and damage to public and private property upon his release.

Qureshi has faced multiple arrests linked to alleged PTI-led protests causing damage to state and military properties earlier this year in May.

Additionally, he was embroiled in a cipher case under the Official Secrets Act along with ex-PM Imran Khan, accused of leaking diplomatic cipher contents during a public event.