Fatal Naxal attack in India: Two CRPF commandos killed in Chhattisgarh IED blast

04:32 PM | 24 Jun, 2024
blast in chhattisgarh

In a tragic incident, Naxal insurgents executed a targeted assault on a military truck belonging to the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region using an improvised explosive device (IED).

According to reports from Indian media outlets, the casualties have been identified as 29-year-old Shailendra and 35-year-old Vishnu, both esteemed members of the CRPF's elite Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) 201.

The attack, reportedly orchestrated by Naxalites, involved a locally-manufactured bomb aimed at the military truck. The explosion resulted in the complete destruction of the vehicle, which was engulfed in flames following the blast. The attackers also absconded with military weaponry belonging to the Indian Army.

Following the detonation, authorities swiftly mobilized additional forces to conduct thorough search operations in the area. Regrettably, no arrests have been made thus far in connection with the assault.

It is pertinent to note that Naxalites in Chhattisgarh have been engaged in armed resistance against the Indian government, advocating for local development instead of governmental exploitation of regional resources.

