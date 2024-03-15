Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
Top NewsWorld

Israeli attack on Palestinians waiting for aid in Gaza leaves at least 21 dead

Web Desk
07:31 PM | 15 Mar, 2024
Israeli attack on Palestinians gathered for aid
Source: File photo

At least 21 Palestinians were killed when Israeli occupation forces opened fire on thousands of Palestinians who were waiting for aid in Gaza City.

Government officials, who confirmed reports of the Israeli attack on Palestinians, said the same area was targeted hours earlier as well.

Gaza's health ministry said the late Thursday attack was a “new, premeditated massacre” and more than 150 people were wounded in this incident.

It was the latest in a string of Israeli attacks on Palestinians waiting desperately for food and other essential supplies as Israel continues to obstruct the entry of aid into the Palestinian enclave.

Al Jazeera quoted Mohammed Ghurab, director of emergency services at a hospital in northern Gaza, as saying that people were wounded by gunshots at the Kuwait Roundabout in Gaza City.

Ghurab said there were “direct shots by the occupation forces” on people waiting for a food truck. A journalist on the scene reportedly saw several bodies and people who had been shot.

Reacting to the Israeli brutalities, the media office of the government in Gaza slammed the Israeli attack on the people waiting for aid amid a severe shortage of food items in the war ravaged Palestinian territories.

According to the latest figures released by Gaza’s health ministry, at least 31,490 Palestinians have been killed in the occupied territory during more than five months of Israeli genocidal attacks.

The health ministry said the latest toll includes at least 149 deaths in the previous 24 hours. At least 73,439 people have been wounded in Gaza since the fighting began on October 7, the ministry said.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

07:31 PM | 15 Mar, 2024

Israeli attack on Palestinians waiting for aid in Gaza leaves at ...

07:23 PM | 15 Mar, 2024

Mohammed Mustafa appointed new prime minister of Palestine

06:58 PM | 15 Mar, 2024

Pakistan dismisses reports of IAEA delegation’s visit as 'fake news'

11:16 AM | 15 Mar, 2024

EU denies communication with PTI over Pakistan’s GSP+ status

10:59 PM | 14 Mar, 2024

Israeli airstrike on UN facility in Gaza draws reaction from US

10:30 PM | 14 Mar, 2024

IMF begins second review of standby arrangement with Pakistan

Most viewed

09:33 AM | 13 Mar, 2024

'Nine Eidul Fitr holidays for public this year'

11:23 PM | 13 Mar, 2024

PM Shehbaz vows to ensure implementation of CPEC initiatives

09:55 PM | 12 Mar, 2024

Punjab govt stops KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur from visiting Imran Khan at ...

08:43 AM | 13 Mar, 2024

Pakistan eyes large IMF programme to deal with slow economic growth, ...

09:02 PM | 13 Mar, 2024

CM Gandapur takes up KP issues with PM Shehbaz in rare meeting 

10:15 PM | 12 Mar, 2024

Indian Air Force's fighter jet Tejas crashes for first time

Advertisement

Latest

08:19 PM | 15 Mar, 2024

Latest update on Faisal Mosque itikaf fee in Ramadan 2024

Gold & Silver

03:15 PM | 15 Mar, 2024

Gold prices remain unchanged in Pakistan

Forex

PKR exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 15 March 2024 Forex Rates

Pakistani rupee slightly improved against the US dollar in the open market on March 15, 2024, Friday.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.8 for buying and 281.75 for selling.

Euro moves down to 304 for buying and 307 for selling while British Pound rate saw little fluctuations. The new rate hovers around 356 for buying, and 358.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.75 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor increase, with new rates at 74.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 15 March 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 278.8 281.75
Euro EUR 304 307
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356 358.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.75 76.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 74 74.75
Australian Dollar AUD 182.7 184.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 742.4 750.4
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206.2
China Yuan CNY 38.84 39.24
Danish Krone DKK 40.92 41.3
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.69 36.04
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.8 917.8
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.59 60.19
New Zealand Dollar NZD 171.89 173.89
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.67 26.97
Omani Riyal OMR 725.18 733.18
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.7 77.4
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 27.27 27.57
Swiss Franc CHF 317.98 320.48
Thai Bhat THB 7.83 7.98

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: