Israeli attack on Palestinians waiting for aid in Gaza leaves at least 21 dead

At least 21 Palestinians were killed when Israeli occupation forces opened fire on thousands of Palestinians who were waiting for aid in Gaza City.

Government officials, who confirmed reports of the Israeli attack on Palestinians, said the same area was targeted hours earlier as well.

Gaza's health ministry said the late Thursday attack was a “new, premeditated massacre” and more than 150 people were wounded in this incident.

It was the latest in a string of Israeli attacks on Palestinians waiting desperately for food and other essential supplies as Israel continues to obstruct the entry of aid into the Palestinian enclave.

Al Jazeera quoted Mohammed Ghurab, director of emergency services at a hospital in northern Gaza, as saying that people were wounded by gunshots at the Kuwait Roundabout in Gaza City.

Ghurab said there were “direct shots by the occupation forces” on people waiting for a food truck. A journalist on the scene reportedly saw several bodies and people who had been shot.

Reacting to the Israeli brutalities, the media office of the government in Gaza slammed the Israeli attack on the people waiting for aid amid a severe shortage of food items in the war ravaged Palestinian territories.

According to the latest figures released by Gaza’s health ministry, at least 31,490 Palestinians have been killed in the occupied territory during more than five months of Israeli genocidal attacks.

The health ministry said the latest toll includes at least 149 deaths in the previous 24 hours. At least 73,439 people have been wounded in Gaza since the fighting began on October 7, the ministry said.