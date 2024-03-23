Search

Pakistan

'Tribute to Resilience': Armed Forces extend heartfelt Pakistan Day greetings to nation

Web Desk
09:28 AM | 23 Mar, 2024
'Tribute to Resilience': Armed Forces extend heartfelt Pakistan Day greetings to nation
Source: ISPR

ISLAMABAD - Armed Forces of Pakistan conveyed felicitiations to the masses in a message shared by the army's media affair wing ISPR as nation celebrated Pakistan Day with traditional zeal and renewed commitment to work hard for the progress and prosperity of the motherland.

Army called Pakistan Day an auspicious occasion reminder of the relentless struggle and unwavering determination that culminated in the establishment of Pakistan as an independent homeland for Muslims in the subcontinent.

Armed forces highlighted Pakistan Day as reminiscent of great efforts of the Muslims of sub-continent when they determined our destiny in line with vision of our great leaders for a separate homeland for Muslims.

Pakisatn Armed Forces praised the extraordinary efforts of the Muslims of the subcontinent. They highlighted how, under the visionary leadership of their great leaders, these Muslims created a separate nation, it said as nation provided them with the freedom to practice their religion, preserve their culture, and exercise their political rights.

ISPR statement quoting Armed Forces said Pakistan Day reminds everyone of the great endeavors of the Muslims of the subcontinent. They worked determinedly to shape our destiny according to the vision of our great leaders, who aimed for a separate homeland for Muslims.

Army also acknowledged the hardships faced by Muslims in India, particularly in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) as people in valley endure severe oppression and atrocities under the rule of a fascist regime.

"On this day, Armed Forces of Pakistan renew their resolve to defend the motherland and protect its sovereignty and territorial integrity at all times and at any cost; and uphold the national flag, INSHA’ALLAH. Pakistan Armed Forces Zindabad, Pakistan Paindabad, ISPR concluded".

09:28 AM | 23 Mar, 2024

'Tribute to Resilience': Armed Forces extend heartfelt Pakistan Day greetings to nation

Gold & Silver

03:24 PM | 22 Mar, 2024

Gold makes sharp decline in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Rupee open market rate against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - Check 23 March 2024 rates here

Pakistani currency remains unchanged against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on March 23, 2024.

USD to PKR

One US dollar to Pakistani rupee stands at 278.2, 1 Euro to PKR 301.45, 1 GBP to PKR 353.5, 1 SAR to PKR 73.8, and 1 AED to PKR 75.5.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 23 March 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.2 281.2
Euro EUR 301.45 304.45
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353.5 357
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.55 76.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.8 74.5
Australian Dollar AUD 182.7 184.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.92 748.92
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206.2
China Yuan CNY 38.74 39.14
Danish Krone DKK 40.58 40.98
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.63 35.98
Indian Rupee INR 3.36 3.47
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 906.92 915.92
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 59.85
New Zealand Dollar NZD 168.56 170.56
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.19 26.49
Omani Riyal OMR 724.36 732.36
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.57 77.27
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 26.89 27.19
Swiss Franc CHF 313.78 316.28
Thai Bhat THB 7.76 7.91

