'Tribute to Resilience': Armed Forces extend heartfelt Pakistan Day greetings to nation

ISLAMABAD - Armed Forces of Pakistan conveyed felicitiations to the masses in a message shared by the army's media affair wing ISPR as nation celebrated Pakistan Day with traditional zeal and renewed commitment to work hard for the progress and prosperity of the motherland.

Pakisatn Armed Forces praised the extraordinary efforts of the Muslims of the subcontinent. They highlighted how, under the visionary leadership of their great leaders, these Muslims created a separate nation, it said as nation provided them with the freedom to practice their religion, preserve their culture, and exercise their political rights.

Army also acknowledged the hardships faced by Muslims in India, particularly in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) as people in valley endure severe oppression and atrocities under the rule of a fascist regime.

"On this day, Armed Forces of Pakistan renew their resolve to defend the motherland and protect its sovereignty and territorial integrity at all times and at any cost; and uphold the national flag, INSHA’ALLAH. Pakistan Armed Forces Zindabad, Pakistan Paindabad, ISPR concluded".