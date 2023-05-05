Search

PakistanTop News

SC all set to resume hearing of election schedule case today

Web Desk 10:43 AM | 5 May, 2023
SC all set to resume hearing of election schedule case today
Source: File photo

ISLAMABAD: A three-member bench of the Supreme Court of Pakistan headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Munib Akhtar will hear a petition to hold elections on the same day across the country.

The petition, filed by citizen Sardar Kashif Khan, named the federal government, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), and major political parties as respondents.

The petitioner argued that holding elections across the country on the same day under caretaker setups would ensure they were carried out honestly, justly, fairly, and in accordance with the law. The petitioner also contended that political governments in power in provinces when general elections are being held for the National Assembly could adversely affect the National Assembly election more than in the inverse situation, since provincial governments have operational control of all day-to-day affairs in the respective National Assembly constituencies.

The petitioner also maintained that holding elections simultaneously would save billions of rupees in expenses and free up law enforcement agencies to focus on improving the country's law and order situation instead.

The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)-led government and the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) held multiple rounds of talks on the directives of the Supreme Court to try and build a consensus on a date for the elections. Both sides agreed to hold elections on the same day across the country but failed to evolve consensus on the date of the polls.

Two days ago, the Imran Khan-led PTI submitted a report to the Supreme Court on negotiations with the PDM government, requesting the top court to ensure implementation on its April 4 judgement regarding holding elections to the Punjab Assembly on May 14.

In the report, the PTI — the main opposition party — apprised the apex court of progress on negotiations, saying it held three rounds of talks with the team of ruling PDM, an alliance of 13 political parties, in line with the commitment made to the top court in the Punjab elections delay case.

ECP files review petition against SC verdict on Punjab elections

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Afghan FM due in Pakistan today for trilateral dialogue

12:25 PM | 5 May, 2023

Sindh detects first monkeypox case

12:38 PM | 5 May, 2023

Federal board announces schedule for intermediate exams 2023

06:19 PM | 4 May, 2023

Fourth Babur class corvette Tariq set to be launched by Karachi Shipyard

10:30 PM | 2 May, 2023

LHC orders Imran Khan to join investigation in all cases against him

06:19 PM | 2 May, 2023

SC rejects plea to form full bench for hearing CJP powers’ bill

02:55 PM | 2 May, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Maj Gen Rahat Naseem Ahmed promoted to Lt Gen rank 

01:28 PM | 5 May, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – May 5, 2023

08:35 AM | 5 May, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on May 5, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 5, 2023 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 285.75 288.65
Euro EUR 313.1 316.1
UK Pound Sterling GBP 357.1 360.1
U.A.E Dirham AED 78.5 78.85
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.85 76.65
Australian Dollar AUD 188.5 190.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 754.59 762.59
Canadian Dollar CAD 212 214.2
China Yuan CNY 41.04 41.44
Danish Krone DKK 41.86 42.26
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.15 36.5
Indian Rupee INR 3.47 3.58
Japanese Yen JPY 2 2.05
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 926.13 935.13
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.62 64.22
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.01 177.01
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.41 26.72
Omani Riyal OMR 737.03 745.03
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.95 78.65
Singapore Dollar SGD 213 215
Swedish Korona SEK 27.47 27.77
Swiss Franc CHF 316.59 319.09
Thai Bhat THB 8.28 8.42

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – May 5, 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 226,500 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs226,500.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,006 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 207,623.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR  226,500 PKR 2,700
Karachi PKR  226,500 PKR 2,700
Islamabad PKR  226,500 PKR 2,700
Peshawar PKR  226,500 PKR 2,700
Quetta PKR  226,500 PKR 2,700
Sialkot PKR  226,500 PKR 2,700
Attock PKR  226,500 PKR 2,700
Gujranwala PKR  226,500 PKR 2,700
Jehlum PKR  226,500 PKR 2,700
Multan PKR  226,500 PKR 2,700
Bahawalpur PKR  226,500 PKR 2,700
Gujrat PKR  226,500 PKR 2,700
Nawabshah PKR  226,500 PKR 2,700
Chakwal PKR  226,500 PKR 2,700
Hyderabad PKR 225,600 PKR 2,700
Nowshehra PKR 225,600 PKR 2,700
Sargodha PKR 225,600 PKR 2,700
Faisalabad PKR 225,600 PKR 2,700
Mirpur PKR 225,600 PKR 2,700

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: