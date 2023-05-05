SC all set to resume hearing of election schedule case today

ISLAMABAD: A three-member bench of the Supreme Court of Pakistan headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Munib Akhtar will hear a petition to hold elections on the same day across the country.

The petition, filed by citizen Sardar Kashif Khan, named the federal government, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), and major political parties as respondents.

The petitioner argued that holding elections across the country on the same day under caretaker setups would ensure they were carried out honestly, justly, fairly, and in accordance with the law. The petitioner also contended that political governments in power in provinces when general elections are being held for the National Assembly could adversely affect the National Assembly election more than in the inverse situation, since provincial governments have operational control of all day-to-day affairs in the respective National Assembly constituencies.

The petitioner also maintained that holding elections simultaneously would save billions of rupees in expenses and free up law enforcement agencies to focus on improving the country's law and order situation instead.

The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)-led government and the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) held multiple rounds of talks on the directives of the Supreme Court to try and build a consensus on a date for the elections. Both sides agreed to hold elections on the same day across the country but failed to evolve consensus on the date of the polls.

Two days ago, the Imran Khan-led PTI submitted a report to the Supreme Court on negotiations with the PDM government, requesting the top court to ensure implementation on its April 4 judgement regarding holding elections to the Punjab Assembly on May 14.

In the report, the PTI — the main opposition party — apprised the apex court of progress on negotiations, saying it held three rounds of talks with the team of ruling PDM, an alliance of 13 political parties, in line with the commitment made to the top court in the Punjab elections delay case.