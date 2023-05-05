PM Shehbaz accuses judiciary of double standards

LONDON: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has criticised what he calls the “double standards” of the judiciary, calling for all institutions to remain within their limits and fulfil their constitutional roles.

Speaking outside the residence of his brother and party leader Nawaz Sharif, he emphasised that the right given to parliament by the Constitution cannot be taken away, and that the supremacy of parliament and the Constitution must be respected by everyone. The prime minister also called on all institutions to stay within their limits, adding that double standards are not healthy for any society.

Sharif also compared the current situation to the previous government, stating that opposition parties were “jailed in fake cases” without any concern for their wellbeing, health, or rights. In contrast, he said that the judiciary is now quickly approving bail applications, which he believes shows double standards and is unacceptable.

The prime minister’s visit to London is to participate in an event for Commonwealth leaders and attend the coronation of King Charles. Some speculate that his meeting with his brother will discuss the ongoing tussle with the judiciary, as Nawaz has also criticised the Supreme Court’s decision on Punjab polls and called for the accountability of senior judges, including the chief justice.