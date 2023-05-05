PM Shehbaz accuses judiciary of double standards

LONDON: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has criticised what he calls the “double standards” of the judiciary, calling for all institutions to remain within their limits and fulfil their constitutional roles.
Speaking outside the residence of his brother and party leader Nawaz Sharif, he emphasised that the right given to parliament by the Constitution cannot be taken away, and that the supremacy of parliament and the Constitution must be respected by everyone. The prime minister also called on all institutions to stay within their limits, adding that double standards are not healthy for any society.
Sharif also compared the current situation to the previous government, stating that opposition parties were “jailed in fake cases” without any concern for their wellbeing, health, or rights. In contrast, he said that the judiciary is now quickly approving bail applications, which he believes shows double standards and is unacceptable.
The prime minister’s visit to London is to participate in an event for Commonwealth leaders and attend the coronation of King Charles. Some speculate that his meeting with his brother will discuss the ongoing tussle with the judiciary, as Nawaz has also criticised the Supreme Court’s decision on Punjab polls and called for the accountability of senior judges, including the chief justice.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 5, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|285.75
|288.65
|Euro
|EUR
|313.1
|316.1
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357.1
|360.1
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78.5
|78.85
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.85
|76.65
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|188.5
|190.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|754.59
|762.59
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|212
|214.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.04
|41.44
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.86
|42.26
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.15
|36.5
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2
|2.05
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|926.13
|935.13
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.62
|64.22
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.01
|177.01
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.41
|26.72
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|737.03
|745.03
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.95
|78.65
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|213
|215
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.47
|27.77
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.59
|319.09
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.28
|8.42
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 226,500 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs226,500.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,006 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 207,623.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2,700
|Karachi
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2,700
|Islamabad
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2,700
|Peshawar
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2,700
|Quetta
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2,700
|Sialkot
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2,700
|Attock
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2,700
|Gujranwala
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2,700
|Jehlum
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2,700
|Multan
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2,700
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2,700
|Gujrat
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2,700
|Nawabshah
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2,700
|Chakwal
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2,700
|Hyderabad
|PKR 225,600
|PKR 2,700
|Nowshehra
|PKR 225,600
|PKR 2,700
|Sargodha
|PKR 225,600
|PKR 2,700
|Faisalabad
|PKR 225,600
|PKR 2,700
|Mirpur
|PKR 225,600
|PKR 2,700
