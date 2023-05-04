PM Shehbaz Sharif arrives in UK to attend King Charles' coronation

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday landed in England to attend the coronation of the top British monarch.
Pakistan’s High Commissioner to the UK Moazzam Ahmad Khan and Special Representative of the British Foreign Secretary David Gordon-MacLeod received the premier who is set to engage with world leaders bilaterally.
PM Shehbaz arrived in the UK at the invitation of the King of the United Kingdom who will be hosting the meeting of the heads of state while bilateral meetings of the prime ministers of Commonwealth nations on the sidelines are also likely.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif being received by Pakistan High Commissioner to the UK Mr. Moazzam Ahmad Khan & Special Representative of the British Foreign Secretary Mr. David Gordon-MacLeod at the airport in London on 3rd May 2023 pic.twitter.com/ESDgHVs7pH— Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) May 3, 2023
King Charles III will be crowned at Westminster Abbey in a massive ceremony on May 6 as the septuagenarian royal member will take over the throne of the British monarchy and other Commonwealth states.
During his stay in the UK, the Pakistani premier will meet his elder brother Nawaz Sharif, and the two are likely to discuss ongoing talks with the opposition, talks with IMF, the upcoming budget and general elections.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 04, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|285.75
|288.9
|Euro
|EUR
|313
|316
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357
|360
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78
|78.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.9
|76.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|188.5
|190.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|754.59
|762.59
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|212
|214.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.04
|41.44
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.86
|42.26
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.15
|36.5
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2
|2.05
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|926.13
|935.13
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.62
|64.22
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.01
|177.01
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.41
|26.72
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|737.03
|745.03
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.95
|78.65
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|213
|215
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.47
|27.77
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.59
|319.09
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.28
|8.42
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 224,100 on Thursday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs191,190.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 224,100
|PKR 2,700
|Karachi
|PKR 224,100
|PKR 2,700
|Islamabad
|PKR 224,100
|PKR 2,700
|Peshawar
|PKR 224,100
|PKR 2,700
|Quetta
|PKR 224,100
|PKR 2,700
|Sialkot
|PKR 224,100
|PKR 2,700
|Attock
|PKR 224,100
|PKR 2,700
|Gujranwala
|PKR 224,100
|PKR 2,700
|Jehlum
|PKR 224,100
|PKR 2,700
|Multan
|PKR 224,100
|PKR 2,700
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 224,100
|PKR 2,700
|Gujrat
|PKR 224,100
|PKR 2,700
|Nawabshah
|PKR 224,100
|PKR 2,700
|Chakwal
|PKR 224,100
|PKR 2,700
|Hyderabad
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,700
|Nowshehra
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,700
|Sargodha
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,700
|Faisalabad
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,700
|Mirpur
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,700
