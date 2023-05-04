PM Shehbaz Sharif arrives in UK to attend King Charles' coronation

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday landed in England to attend the coronation of the top British monarch.

Pakistan’s High Commissioner to the UK Moazzam Ahmad Khan and Special Representative of the British Foreign Secretary David Gordon-MacLeod received the premier who is set to engage with world leaders bilaterally.

PM Shehbaz arrived in the UK at the invitation of the King of the United Kingdom who will be hosting the meeting of the heads of state while bilateral meetings of the prime ministers of Commonwealth nations on the sidelines are also likely.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif being received by Pakistan High Commissioner to the UK Mr. Moazzam Ahmad Khan & Special Representative of the British Foreign Secretary Mr. David Gordon-MacLeod at the airport in London on 3rd May 2023 pic.twitter.com/ESDgHVs7pH — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) May 3, 2023

King Charles III will be crowned at Westminster Abbey in a massive ceremony on May 6 as the septuagenarian royal member will take over the throne of the British monarchy and other Commonwealth states.

During his stay in the UK, the Pakistani premier will meet his elder brother Nawaz Sharif, and the two are likely to discuss ongoing talks with the opposition, talks with IMF, the upcoming budget and general elections.