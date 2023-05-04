Search

Pakistan

PM Shehbaz Sharif arrives in UK to attend King Charles' coronation

Web Desk 04:12 PM | 4 May, 2023
PM Shehbaz Sharif arrives in UK to attend King Charles' coronation
Source: Government of Pakistan (Twitter)

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday landed in England to attend the coronation of the top British monarch.

Pakistan’s High Commissioner to the UK Moazzam Ahmad Khan and Special Representative of the British Foreign Secretary David Gordon-MacLeod received the premier who is set to engage with world leaders bilaterally.

PM Shehbaz arrived in the UK at the invitation of the King of the United Kingdom who will be hosting the meeting of the heads of state while bilateral meetings of the prime ministers of Commonwealth nations on the sidelines are also likely.

King Charles III will be crowned at Westminster Abbey in a massive ceremony on May 6 as the septuagenarian royal member will take over the throne of the British monarchy and other Commonwealth states.

During his stay in the UK, the Pakistani premier will meet his elder brother Nawaz Sharif, and the two are likely to discuss ongoing talks with the opposition, talks with IMF, the upcoming budget and general elections.

Pakistan's armed forces contingent arrives in UK for coronation parade of King Charles

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

Pakistani FM Bilawal Bhutto arrives in India on maiden visit to attend SCO moot

09:38 AM | 4 May, 2023

Slain Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif honoured with 2023 Press Freedom Award

05:24 PM | 3 May, 2023

PM Shehbaz leaves for UK to attend coronation ceremony of King Charles-III

12:45 PM | 3 May, 2023

Pakistan's armed forces contingent arrives in UK for coronation parade of King Charles

09:42 AM | 3 May, 2023

Army chief, DG ISI call on PM Shehbaz Sharif: reports

09:11 PM | 2 May, 2023

Hina Rabbani Khar arrives in Doha to attend UN moot on Afghanistan

09:42 AM | 2 May, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Expats can now get Dubai's license without driving classes: Here are ...

04:26 PM | 4 May, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope May 04, 2023 

08:33 AM | 4 May, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on May 4, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 04, 2023 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 285.75 288.9
Euro EUR 313 316
UK Pound Sterling GBP 357 360
U.A.E Dirham AED 78 78.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.9 76.7
Australian Dollar AUD 188.5 190.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 754.59 762.59
Canadian Dollar CAD 212 214.2
China Yuan CNY 41.04 41.44
Danish Krone DKK 41.86 42.26
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.15 36.5
Indian Rupee INR 3.47 3.58
Japanese Yen JPY 2 2.05
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 926.13 935.13
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.62 64.22
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.01 177.01
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.41 26.72
Omani Riyal OMR 737.03 745.03
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.95 78.65
Singapore Dollar SGD 213 215
Swedish Korona SEK 27.47 27.77
Swiss Franc CHF 316.59 319.09
Thai Bhat THB 8.28 8.42

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – May 4, 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 224,100 on Thursday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs191,190.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 224,100 PKR 2,700
Karachi PKR 224,100 PKR 2,700
Islamabad PKR 224,100 PKR 2,700
Peshawar PKR 224,100 PKR 2,700
Quetta PKR 224,100 PKR 2,700
Sialkot PKR 224,100 PKR 2,700
Attock PKR 224,100 PKR 2,700
Gujranwala PKR 224,100 PKR 2,700
Jehlum PKR 224,100 PKR 2,700
Multan PKR 224,100 PKR 2,700
Bahawalpur PKR 224,100 PKR 2,700
Gujrat PKR 224,100 PKR 2,700
Nawabshah PKR 224,100 PKR 2,700
Chakwal PKR 224,100 PKR 2,700
Hyderabad PKR 223,000 PKR 2,700
Nowshehra PKR 223,000 PKR 2,700
Sargodha PKR 223,000 PKR 2,700
Faisalabad PKR 223,000 PKR 2,700
Mirpur PKR 223,000 PKR 2,700

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: