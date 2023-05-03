Pakistan's armed forces contingent arrives in UK for coronation parade of King Charles

ISLAMABAD/LONDON – A contingent of Pakistan Armed Forces has arrived in Britain for the coronation parade of the British Monarch.

A statement issued in this regard said the contingent arrived at the Army Training Centre Pirbright and started rehearsing for Coronation Parade. The 10-member contingent started rehearsing for the parade to be held over the weekend.

Pakistan forces will be among the several military units that come from around the world and are taking part in the parade; the troops from South Asian nations will showcase their skills and participate in the massive parade, the statement reads.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will also visit the United Kingdom to witness King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla's coronation this week as the premier will join other heads of state from across the globe.

He will also take part in a gathering of Commonwealth leaders on May 5 in London and is anticipated to meet separately with the world leaders taking part in the celebrations.

According to the FO, the relations between Pakistan and the UK date back many years and are firmly rooted in the vibrant Pakistani-British community. "We see the British monarch and the royal family as friends of Pakistan and its people and look forward to further strengthening ties between Pakistan and the United Kingdom," the statement said.

Eight months after the passing of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, Charles III would be formally crowned the British monarch in a massive ceremony.