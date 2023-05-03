Sports stars and legends honoured with Lifetime Achievement Awards

LAHORE: The Pakistan Basketball Federation (PBBF) held an event at the Lahore Garrison Golf and Country Club, where they awarded Lifetime Achievement Awards to a galaxy of former and current sports stars and legends.
The organizers and attendees recognized and applauded the achievements of the honorees in their respective sports. Organizing Secretary Col Asif Dar ® and the PBBF officials, including PBBF President Alamgir Khan, PBF SVP Abdul Jawwad, Col Naseem Butt ®, Muhammad Akram, and others, worked tirelessly to make the event a grand success.
The event was graced by the presence of Mr. Tariq Bajwa, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Finance, as the chief guest, along with other notable guests, including former PCB Chairman Lt Gen Tauqeer Zia ®, former PGF President Lt Gen Mian Muhammad Hilal Hussain ®, AFP President Maj Gen Akram Sahi ®, Abdul Jawwad, Alamgir Khan, Syed Zawar Shah, Mehmood H Jafarri, Aqeel Khan, and others.
Din Muhammad, the first gold medal winner of Pakistan, received the Lifetime Achievement Award, and a heartwarming announcement was made of Rs 200,000 for him. Col Dar thanked Pakistan’s international umpire Aleem Dar and Sheikh Riaz, former President Pakistan Weightlifting Federation, for this special gift (Rs 100,000 each) for Din Muhammad.
Other sports legends who were awarded Lifetime Achievement Awards include AFP President Maj Gen Akram Sahi (r), Olympic medalist Arshad Nadeem, hockey legends Dr Tariq Aziz, Munir Dar, Tanvir Dar, Tauqeer Dar, Ch Akhtar Rasool, Manzoor ul Hassan, international umpire Aleem Dar, tennis legend Rashid Malik, Nooh Butt, Dastagir Butt, Sheikh Farooq, Col Arif Malik (r), Col Mujahid Tareen (r), Rashid Butt, Shafiq Ahmed Chishiti, Irshad Ali Rench, Aftab Ahmed Khan, Col Javed Umer, Mohsin Nawaz, Alauddin Gogi, Irfan Ullah, SH Shah, Shujja Malik, Naqi Butt, Sh Riaz, Saima Shahzad, Goga Shahia, Maj Shahid Saadi (r), Malik Rashid, Aamir Iqbal, Imtiaz ul Hassan, Muhammad Akram, Col Naseem Butt (r), DSP Rana Shabbir, and Sh Ameen Late.
The PBBF also recognized sports journalists, who have been active in highlighting the achievements of sports persons and good work of sports federations and their officials. The recipients of the awards include Aqeel Ahmad, Ashraf Chaudhry, Azhar Masood, Ghalib Bajwa, Hafiz Shahbaz, Talal Dar, and Tauseef Akram.
Chief guest Tariq Bajwa expressed his views on the occasion, saying, “The purpose of organizing such a grand event was to honor and recognize the services of sports persons and organizers, especially the sports legends for Pakistan. They have made the country proud on many occasions and are true role models for our youth. Our youngsters must follow in their footsteps and work very hard to win international glories for Pakistan in sports.”
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 03, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|286.25
|289.4
|Euro
|EUR
|313.5
|316.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|359
|362
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.5
|78.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75
|75.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|188
|190
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|754.65
|762.65
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|212
|214.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.99
|41.39
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.76
|42.16
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.15
|36.5
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.05
|2.1
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|926.13
|935.13
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.62
|64.22
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.01
|177.01
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.41
|26.71
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|737.03
|745.03
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.95
|78.65
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|212.3
|214.3
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.47
|27.77
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.59
|319.09
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.28
|8.43
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 221,200 on Wednesday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs189,650.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 221,200
|PKR 2,660
|Karachi
|PKR 221,200
|PKR 2,660
|Islamabad
|PKR 221,200
|PKR 2,660
|Peshawar
|PKR 221,200
|PKR 2,660
|Quetta
|PKR 221,200
|PKR 2,660
|Sialkot
|PKR 221,200
|PKR 2,660
|Attock
|PKR 221,200
|PKR 2,660
|Gujranwala
|PKR 221,200
|PKR 2,660
|Jehlum
|PKR 221,200
|PKR 2,660
|Multan
|PKR 221,200
|PKR 2,660
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 221,200
|PKR 2,660
|Gujrat
|PKR 221,200
|PKR 2,660
|Nawabshah
|PKR 221,200
|PKR 2,660
|Chakwal
|PKR 221,200
|PKR 2,660
|Hyderabad
|PKR 221,200
|PKR 2,660
|Nowshehra
|PKR 221,200
|PKR 2,660
|Sargodha
|PKR 221,200
|PKR 2,660
|Faisalabad
|PKR 221,200
|PKR 2,660
|Mirpur
|PKR 221,200
|PKR 2,660
