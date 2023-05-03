Imran Khan takes U-Turn on calling his wife ‘Murshid’, calls it a 'slip of tongue'

ISLAMABAD – Former prime minister Imran Khan admitted that he made a mistake by calling his wife Bushra Bibi as ‘murshid.’

PTI Chief, who is facing over a hundred cases since being ousted from power, lately appeared on a local media outlet where he lamented his previous statement of calling Bushra Bibi, a murshid and flagged slip of the tongue for it. Khan, 70, cleared the air that no woman can be referred as Murshid.

Commenting on his personal life, the PTI chairman said Bushra Bibi never forced him to go on shopping hauls and foreign vacations, except traveling to Makkah and Madina for pilgrimage.

The outspoken politician also sheds light on several other topics, including politics. Sharing two cents on former Army Chief, Imran Khan said former COAS was in love with the PML-N after his extension.

He said Gen (r) Bajwa prompted him to dissolve Punjab, and KP assemblies and had guaranteed elections. Sharing his views on the current economic crisis, he raised questions at people accusing ousted government for inflation while, in fact, his team had surpassed all targets.

Khan again mentioned importing cheaper oil from Russia after consulting the former COAS, and added that Bajwa took a U-turn on the matter and went on to condemn Moscow.