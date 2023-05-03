Search

PakistanViral

Imran Khan takes U-Turn on calling his wife ‘Murshid’, calls it a 'slip of tongue'

Web Desk 10:50 AM | 3 May, 2023
Imran Khan takes U-Turn on calling his wife ‘Murshid’, calls it a 'slip of tongue'
Source: social media

ISLAMABAD – Former prime minister Imran Khan admitted that he made a mistake by calling his wife Bushra Bibi as ‘murshid.’

PTI Chief, who is facing over a hundred cases since being ousted from power, lately appeared on a local media outlet where he lamented his previous statement of calling Bushra Bibi, a murshid and flagged slip of the tongue for it. Khan, 70, cleared the air that no woman can be referred as Murshid. 

Commenting on his personal life, the PTI chairman said Bushra Bibi never forced him to go on shopping hauls and foreign vacations, except traveling to Makkah and Madina for pilgrimage.

The outspoken politician also sheds light on several other topics, including politics. Sharing two cents on former Army Chief, Imran Khan said former COAS was in love with the PML-N after his extension.

Did Imran Khan tie the knot with Bushra Bibi without waiting for her Iddat period?

He said Gen (r) Bajwa prompted him to dissolve Punjab, and KP assemblies and had guaranteed elections. Sharing his views on the current economic crisis, he raised questions at people accusing ousted government for inflation while, in fact, his team had surpassed all targets.

Khan again mentioned importing cheaper oil from Russia after consulting the former COAS, and added that Bajwa took a U-turn on the matter and went on to condemn Moscow.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Love has no borders: Indian man flies to Pakistan to marry his sweetheart

11:36 AM | 3 May, 2023

LHC orders Imran Khan to join investigation in all cases against him

06:19 PM | 2 May, 2023

Pakistan President calls for exposing Indian motives behind hosting G20 summit in occupied Kashmir

05:31 PM | 2 May, 2023

Lahore High Court trashes Parvez Elahi’s plea against his arrest

01:41 PM | 2 May, 2023

TTP commander Jabar Shah killed in DI Khan operation

07:51 PM | 1 May, 2023

Pakistan's Taimoor Khan knocks out Thai boxer to claim WBC Asia Heavyweight title

01:44 PM | 1 May, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Fact Check: Is this Khawaja Asif’s daughter dancing wildly in new ...

01:51 PM | 3 May, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – May 03, 2023

09:04 AM | 3 May, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on May 3, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 03, 2023 (Wednesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM) 

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 286.25 289.4
Euro EUR 313.5 316.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 359 362
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.5 78.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 75 75.8
Australian Dollar AUD 188 190
Bahrain Dinar BHD 754.65 762.65
Canadian Dollar CAD 212 214.5
China Yuan CNY 40.99 41.39
Danish Krone DKK 41.76 42.16
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.15 36.5
Indian Rupee INR 3.47 3.58
Japanese Yen JPY 2.05 2.1
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 926.13 935.13
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.62 64.22
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.01 177.01
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.41 26.71
Omani Riyal OMR 737.03 745.03
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.95 78.65
Singapore Dollar SGD 212.3 214.3
Swedish Korona SEK 27.47 27.77
Swiss Franc CHF 316.59 319.09
Thai Bhat THB 8.28 8.43

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – May 3, 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 221,200 on Wednesday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs189,650.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 221,200 PKR 2,660
Karachi PKR 221,200 PKR 2,660
Islamabad PKR 221,200 PKR 2,660
Peshawar PKR 221,200 PKR 2,660
Quetta PKR 221,200 PKR 2,660
Sialkot PKR 221,200 PKR 2,660
Attock PKR 221,200 PKR 2,660
Gujranwala PKR 221,200 PKR 2,660
Jehlum PKR 221,200 PKR 2,660
Multan PKR 221,200 PKR 2,660
Bahawalpur PKR 221,200 PKR 2,660
Gujrat PKR 221,200 PKR 2,660
Nawabshah PKR 221,200 PKR 2,660
Chakwal PKR 221,200 PKR 2,660
Hyderabad PKR 221,200 PKR 2,660
Nowshehra PKR 221,200 PKR 2,660
Sargodha PKR 221,200 PKR 2,660
Faisalabad PKR 221,200 PKR 2,660
Mirpur PKR 221,200 PKR 2,660

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: