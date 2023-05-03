Imran Khan takes U-Turn on calling his wife ‘Murshid’, calls it a 'slip of tongue'

ISLAMABAD – Former prime minister Imran Khan admitted that he made a mistake by calling his wife Bushra Bibi as ‘murshid.’
PTI Chief, who is facing over a hundred cases since being ousted from power, lately appeared on a local media outlet where he lamented his previous statement of calling Bushra Bibi, a murshid and flagged slip of the tongue for it. Khan, 70, cleared the air that no woman can be referred as Murshid.
Commenting on his personal life, the PTI chairman said Bushra Bibi never forced him to go on shopping hauls and foreign vacations, except traveling to Makkah and Madina for pilgrimage.
The outspoken politician also sheds light on several other topics, including politics. Sharing two cents on former Army Chief, Imran Khan said former COAS was in love with the PML-N after his extension.
He said Gen (r) Bajwa prompted him to dissolve Punjab, and KP assemblies and had guaranteed elections. Sharing his views on the current economic crisis, he raised questions at people accusing ousted government for inflation while, in fact, his team had surpassed all targets.
Khan again mentioned importing cheaper oil from Russia after consulting the former COAS, and added that Bajwa took a U-turn on the matter and went on to condemn Moscow.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 03, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|286.25
|289.4
|Euro
|EUR
|313.5
|316.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|359
|362
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.5
|78.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75
|75.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|188
|190
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|754.65
|762.65
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|212
|214.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.99
|41.39
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.76
|42.16
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.15
|36.5
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.05
|2.1
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|926.13
|935.13
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.62
|64.22
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.01
|177.01
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.41
|26.71
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|737.03
|745.03
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.95
|78.65
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|212.3
|214.3
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.47
|27.77
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.59
|319.09
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.28
|8.43
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 221,200 on Wednesday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs189,650.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 221,200
|PKR 2,660
|Karachi
|PKR 221,200
|PKR 2,660
|Islamabad
|PKR 221,200
|PKR 2,660
|Peshawar
|PKR 221,200
|PKR 2,660
|Quetta
|PKR 221,200
|PKR 2,660
|Sialkot
|PKR 221,200
|PKR 2,660
|Attock
|PKR 221,200
|PKR 2,660
|Gujranwala
|PKR 221,200
|PKR 2,660
|Jehlum
|PKR 221,200
|PKR 2,660
|Multan
|PKR 221,200
|PKR 2,660
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 221,200
|PKR 2,660
|Gujrat
|PKR 221,200
|PKR 2,660
|Nawabshah
|PKR 221,200
|PKR 2,660
|Chakwal
|PKR 221,200
|PKR 2,660
|Hyderabad
|PKR 221,200
|PKR 2,660
|Nowshehra
|PKR 221,200
|PKR 2,660
|Sargodha
|PKR 221,200
|PKR 2,660
|Faisalabad
|PKR 221,200
|PKR 2,660
|Mirpur
|PKR 221,200
|PKR 2,660
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.