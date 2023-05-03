Afghan FM Muttaqi to visit Pakistan this week for bilateral talks

ISLAMABAD – Acting Foreign Minister of Afghanistan Amir Khan Muttaqi is due to arrive in Pakistan this weekend to hold talks with Pakistani authorities on issues related to economic relations, regional stability, and transit.

Muttaqi will travel to neighbouring country after UN Security Council allowed him to travel to meet with Pakistani and Chinese officials in Islamabad.

A spokesperson of Afghanistan's foreign ministry also confirmed the visit, saying Amir Muttaqi will visit Pakistan by the end of this week to discuss political and economic issues between the two sides. FM Muttaqi would meet with Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto and other officials.

His recent trip is on the heels of a United Nations moot on key issues facing Afghanistan, with representatives of several nations, including Pakistan's state minister for foreign affairs, Hina Rabbani Khar, in Doha, while Taliban were not invited.

The visit is taking place at a time when Islamabad and Kabul are trying to find a common ground on how to cope with the TTP and other splinter groups. In this regard, Pakistan's mission requested the United Nations to allow Muttaqi to travel as the latter facing travel ban, asset freeze, and arms embargo.

Besides discussing talks on bilateral issues, Afghanistan’s minister would take part in the sixth tripartite meeting with his Pakistani, and Chinese counterparts.