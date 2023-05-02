Hina Rabbani Khar arrives in Doha to attend UN moot on Afghanistan

DOHA – Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar has arrived in Qatar’s capital to represent Islamabad in the United Nations moot on Afghanistan.

The United Nations has not invited any member of the Afghan Taliban government to a meeting that is convening with special envoys on Afghanistan from various countries.

Doha moot is being held to focus on reviving engagement around common objectives for a durable way forward in war-torn nation.

Besides Pakistan’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, ambassadors from the US, China, and Russia and European aid donors are among the representatives. Khar, during her visit, will represent Pakistan’s perspective on Afghanistan and work on building an accord about the way forward with international and regional partners.

In a statement, Foreign Office said Pakistan will continue to support all efforts to advance the shared objectives of a peaceful, stable, sovereign, prosperous, and connected Afghanistan. During the visit, the Pakistani minister will interact with leaders of other nations on the sidelines of the Afghan huddle.

As Taliban members were not invited, the head of the Taliban representative office in Qatar, Sohail Shaheen, said he interacted with British and Chinese delegations and shared his views on UN moot.