Three terrorists killed, seven arrested in multiple KP operations

RAWALPINDI – Three terrorists were killed, and seven were arrested during multiple intelligence-based operations (IBO) in the country’s northwestern region neighbouring Afghanistan.

In a press release, ISPR said security forces killed three terrorists in two intelligence-based operations in Tank and Dera Ismail Khan. Two militants were also injured in the operations which were carried out in the districts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

In a similar development, Pakistani security forces apprehended seven militants, including their commander Mehtab alias Lala in the North Waziristan district on Monday.

Armed forces made the arrests during an operation in the Miran Shah area of North Waziristan. The detained militants belonged to the Hafiz Gul Bahadur group and were involved in various terror activities and target killings of security forces.

Meanwhile, local residents hailed security forces for conducting the successful operation and assured the forces of their all-out support to crush the menace of terrorism.