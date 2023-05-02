Three terrorists killed, seven arrested in multiple KP operations

RAWALPINDI – Three terrorists were killed, and seven were arrested during multiple intelligence-based operations (IBO) in the country’s northwestern region neighbouring Afghanistan.
In a press release, ISPR said security forces killed three terrorists in two intelligence-based operations in Tank and Dera Ismail Khan. Two militants were also injured in the operations which were carried out in the districts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).
In a similar development, Pakistani security forces apprehended seven militants, including their commander Mehtab alias Lala in the North Waziristan district on Monday.
Armed forces made the arrests during an operation in the Miran Shah area of North Waziristan. The detained militants belonged to the Hafiz Gul Bahadur group and were involved in various terror activities and target killings of security forces.
Meanwhile, local residents hailed security forces for conducting the successful operation and assured the forces of their all-out support to crush the menace of terrorism.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 02, 2023 (day).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|286.5
|289.65
|Euro
|EUR
|316.5
|319.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|360
|363
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78
|78.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.7
|76.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|188
|190
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|754.93
|762.93
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|212
|214.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.95
|42.35
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.72
|42.13
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.16
|36.51
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.15
|2.2
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|927.11
|936.11
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.61
|64.21
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.05
|176.05
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.65
|26.96
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|738.17
|746.17
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.98
|78.68
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|213
|215
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.53
|27.82
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.93
|319.43
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.32
|8.47
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 221,000 on Tuesday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs189,480.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,665
|Karachi
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,665
|Islamabad
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,665
|Peshawar
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,665
|Quetta
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,665
|Sialkot
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,665
|Attock
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,665
|Gujranwala
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,665
|Jehlum
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,665
|Multan
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,665
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,665
|Gujrat
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,665
|Nawabshah
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,665
|Chakwal
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,665
|Hyderabad
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,665
|Nowshehra
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,665
|Sargodha
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,665
|Faisalabad
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,665
|Mirpur
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,665
